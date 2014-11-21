Preview: Pittsburgh at Hawaii

After opening with two games in chilly Pittsburgh, the Panthers get away from it all by traveling to Hawaii to face the Rainbow Warriors on Friday in advance of their appearance in the Maui Invitational. After a season-opening 78-45 victory over Niagara, the Panthers warmed up for their trip with a hard-fought 63-56 victory over Samford on Sunday. Sophomore Michael Young, a 6-9 forward, scored a career-high 20 points on 10-of-13 shooting and impressed coach Jamie Dixon.

“We’ve got to continue giving him the ball around the basket,‘’ Dixon, a former Hawaii assistant, told reporters about Young. ”He can step out and shoot it, but that’s where he’s been really good and really effective. We’ll learn from that.” Sophomore Shelton Jeter, a 6-8 forward, also earned Dixon’s praise after coming off the bench to contribute eight points, five rebounds and two blocks. The Rainbow Warriors welcome their first opponent from a major conference this season after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Cal State Bakersfield among their three victories.

TV: Midnight ET, No TV

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2-0): The Panthers, picked to finish sixth in the ACC preseason poll, had five sophomores on the floor at one point against Samford. ”It’s not often that you do that and not have any upperclassmen, juniors or seniors,‘’ Dixon said. “It seems we’re going to be doing that a lot. That’s the situation we’re in.” Sophomore James Artis, a 6-7 forward, averages 13 points and joins Young (13.5) as the only double-digit scorers in Pitt’s lineup.

ABOUT HAWAII (3-1): Roderick Bobbitt, a 6-3 junior guard, recorded the second triple-double in school history with 12 points, 10 assists and a school-record 10 steals in the Rainbow Warriors’ 89-71 victory over Hawaii Hilo on Wednesday. Hawaii also got a monster performance from 6-5 sophomore guard Aaron Valdes (team highs of 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game), who set a career high in points for the second time this season with 31. Senior guard Garrett Nevels (11.3, 4.5) is the only other Rainbow Warrior scoring in double figures while Bobbitt averages a team-best 6.3 assists.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers are without senior G Cameron Wright (10.5 points per game last season), who is out indefinitely with a broken left foot.

2. Pitt makes its fourth trip to Hawaii after three appearances in the Rainbow Classic, which it won in 1986, and meets host Chaminade in the first round of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

3. The Panthers are 1-2 against the Rainbow Warriors, but the teams haven’t met since 1990.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 72, Hawaii 60