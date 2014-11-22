Hawaii 74, Pittsburgh 70: Isaac Fleming scored 15 points in a reserve role as the Rainbow Warriors finally discovered their shooting touch in a win over the visiting Panthers.

Fleming went 5-of-9 from the field for Hawaii (4-1), which shot 52.9 percent from the floor - well above the 43-percent mark it had posted through its first three games. Mike Thomas led the starters with 12 points while Negus Webster-Chan added 11 and Garret Nevels had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Chris Jones had 19 points to pace Pittsburgh (2-1), which fell flat in its tuneup for the upcoming Maui Invitational. Michael Young racked up 13 points and nine rebounds while James Robinson added 12 points and a game-high six assists.

Pittsburgh connected on 7-of-8 shots during a 4:08 stretch early in the first half to break out to a 10-point lead, but Fleming capped a Hawaii uprising with a three-point play to trim the deficit to four. Webster-Chan buried a 3-pointer to move Hawaii ahead with 4:44 left in the half, and he knocked down another long-range shot out of a timeout in the final minute to send the Rainbow Warriors into the break with a 40-36 advantage.

The Panthers drew even six times in the first 10 minutes of the second half before finally pulling ahead on four straight points from Robinson. But Thomas threw down a go-ahead dunk with 6:46 remaining, Fleming added a 3-pointer just under a minute later to pad the lead and the Rainbow Warriors used free throws to close it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rainbow Warriors evened the all-time series at two wins apiece with a victory in their first encounter since 1990. ... Jones went 5-of-8 from 3-point range for the Panthers, while his teammates shot a collective 3-for-15 from long distance. ... Pittsburgh kicks off its Maui Invitational run against Chaminade on Monday.