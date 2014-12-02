Preview: Pittsburgh at Indiana

Teams that have had to deal with a lot of roster turnover meet Tuesday when the Pittsburgh Panthers visit the Indiana Hoosiers for the first time in 73 years in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Pitt coach Jamie Dixon has been without guard Cameron Wright (foot), the team’s returning leading scorer, all season, and Durand Scott, last season’s sixth man and a dangerous perimeter player who was given a season-long suspension on the eve of the season opener. Crean’s turnover started much earlier, as four players transferred out after last season’s disappointing 17-15 season and a fifth, Devin Davis, was lost indefinitely when hit by a car driven by teammate, while three others were suspended for early-season games. While the Hoosiers are inexperienced, need work on defense and don’t have a reliable post-up player, Crean undoubtedly has one of the best backcourts in the nation. Freshman James Blackmon Jr., a McDonald’s All-American, has been as good as advertised, and along with junior Yogi Ferrell combine to average 39 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 52.5-percent from the arc and 89-percent from the line. Without Wright and Johnson in the Panthers backcourt, Dixon has turned to junior James Robinson, who is averaging 12.7 points, 5.8 assists and shooting 93.3 percent from the free-throw line.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (4-2): The Panthers are coming off their best overall game of the season in a 70-47 win Wednesday over Kansas State in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational. Pittsburgh got 14 points and six assists from Robinson and shot a season-high 55 percent - including 8-of-15 on 3-pointers - and holding the Wildcats to 32-percent shooting. “Obviously, we showed a lot of character from a young group that’s gone through a lot of changes over a short period of time here in the last couple of months,” Dixon said. “That’s a very good team, Kansas State, that we beat.” Sophomore forward Michael Young has been the most pleasant surprise, averaging 14.7 points on 59 percent shooting and a team-high 8.3 rebounds in 31 minutes per game.

ABOUT INDIANA (5-1): The Hoosiers followed their first loss of the season, 88-86 against Eastern Washington, with an 87-79 victory over UNC Greensboro on Friday. Blackmon had 24 points and nine rebounds as all five starters scored in double figures. The Hoosiers made just 176 3-pointers last season - tied for the fewest in the Big Ten - and are already about one-third of the way to that total as the team is shooting a robust 43.6 percent from beyond the arc led by the talented backcourt partners.

TIP-INS

1. The teams have split eight previous meetings.

2. Crean is also excited about another freshman guard, Robert Johnson, who is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 assists in 30 minutes per game.

3. Blackmon is averaging an NCAA freshman-best 20.8 points and knocking down 20-of-35 shoots from the arc, and Ferrell is averaging 18.2 points and 5.8 assists and has connected on 11-of-24 from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Indiana 77, Pittsburgh 69