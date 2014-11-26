Preview: Kansas State vs. Pittsburgh

The Maui Invitational produced some outstanding long-distance shooting performances the first two days and Kansas State guard Marcus Foster has been right in the middle. He’ll try to finish off his strong showing when the Wildcats meet Pittsburgh in the third-place game Wednesday. Foster is 11-for-17 from beyond the 3-point arc in the first two games, a higher percentage than the two-day total by Chase Fischer of BYU, who set a tournament record with 10 3-pointers Tuesday.

Pittsburgh could use a go-to scorer like Foster but the Panthers are still searching. Michael Young had 27 points and 15 rebounds in the tournament opener against Chaminade, the same team that surrendered Fischer’s 3-point barrage, but came back with just eight points and seven rebounds in the semifinal loss to San Diego State. James Robinson is a much better playmaker than scorer and fellow starting guard Chris Jones has been wildly inconsistent this season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (3-2): Thomas Gipson is due for a big-time performance after two relatively quiet showings. He came into the event leading the Wildcats in scoring but only managed nine points in each of the first two games. Getting to the free throw line has been a big reason for the drop off as he combined for 31 free throws the first three games but has taken just four in Maui.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (3-2): Derrick Randall should be out to prove his tournament-record 21 rebounds in the Chaminade game was no fluke after he totaled just two boards against San Diego State. He’ll likely have the assignment of guarding Gipson at the outset and his two-inch height advantage should come in handy if he can avoid foul trouble. If he can’t stay on the floor, Sheldon Jeter showed he can produce, totaling five points, five rebounds, a steal, assist and block in 14 minutes against San Diego State.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has scored at least 19 points off turnovers in four of five games this season.

2. Pittsburgh reserve G Joshua Ko was the Gatorade State Player of the Year while at Kalaheo High School in Kailua, Hawaii last season.

3. The Panthers have 44 offensive rebounds through two games of the tournament, compared to 10 for their opponents.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 68, Pittsburgh 60