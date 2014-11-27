Pittsburgh 70, Kansas State 47: James Robinson recorded 14 points, six assists and four steals as the Panthers pulled away from the Wildcats in the Maui Invitational third-place game.

Michael Young added 13 points and seven rebounds for Pittsburgh (4-2), which shot 55.3 percent from the field - 65.2 in the second half. Ryan Luther scored 13 points while Jamel Artis contributed 10 points, five rebounds and three assists as the Panthers prevailed despite getting outrebounded 32-22.

Thomas Gipson recorded 13 points and six rebounds for Kansas State (3-3), which was 2-of-13 from 3-point range. Marcus Foster, who scored 47 points in the first two Maui games, was held to seven points on 3-of-9 shooting in this one and attempted only one field goal in the second half.

Robinson contributed five points to a 10-2 run that moved Pittsburgh in front 30-22 before Gipson scored the final five points of the first half. Young recorded the Panthers’ first five points after the break and his nifty feed to Artis in the paint resulted in a three-point play which gave Pittsburgh a 38-28 lead with 15:05 remaining.

Luther contributed a 3-pointer and a dunk to help the Panthers maintain a safe margin and five straight Pittsburgh points by Chris Jones stretched the lead to 58-43 with 3:50 left. The Panthers were 11-of-13 from the field in the final 12:06 while also making all four of their free throws during that span.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Gipson was 25-of-31 from the free-throw line in his first three games and 11-of-11 in the three contests in Maui. ... Pittsburgh sophomore G Joshua Ko, a Gatorade State Player of the Year while at Kalaheo High School in Kailua, Hawaii, drilled a 3-pointer in the final seconds for his first points of the season, sending the Panthers’ bench into a frenzy. ... Pittsburgh played an opponent for the first time for the third straight day after defeating Chaminade 81-68 on Monday and losing to San Diego State 74-57 on Tuesday.