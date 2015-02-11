Preview: Pittsburgh at Louisville

Inconsistency on offense has dogged Louisville just about every time it has faced a Top 25 opponent. Fortunately for the eighth-ranked Cardinals, such has not been the case against unranked foes – a trend they look to continue on Wednesday when they host Pittsburgh. Louisville is averaging 76.1 points on 46.8 percent shooting against 17 unranked opponents, but scoring only 60.3 points per game on 34.7 percent shooting versus six Top 25 foes – posting 52 or fewer points three times.

Efficiency was not a problem the last time the Cardinals faced the Panthers as Louisville shot a season-high 65.2 percent – the highest mark by an opponent in Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon’s 12-year tenure – in an 80-68 road victory on Jan. 25. The Panthers, who fell to Virginia Tech in overtime two days later to give the Hokies their only conference win, recovered from their three-game skid to sweep a three-game homestand, capping it off with an 83-77 victory over Syracuse on Saturday. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, this contest begins a difficult stretch in which it faces three of the ACC’s five ranked teams in succession.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (16-8, 5-5 ACC): Conference player of the week Jamel Artis (12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds) has been key to the Panthers’ resurgence and emerged as the primary offensive weapon recently, averaging 20.1 points on 58.3 percent shooting to go along with 6.9 rebounds over the last eight contests. Fellow sophomore forward Michael Young (team highs of 13.2 points and eight rebounds) has been nearly as impressive over the same stretch, recording four 10-plus rebound games and three double-doubles. Sheldon Jeter scored a career-high 18 points on Saturday after starter Cameron Wright was sidelined early with a left ankle injury; Wright is not expected to play on Wednesday.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (19-4, 7-3): Terry Rozier, who ranks second in the league in scoring (18.3) and steals (2.1), has been the one constant on offense for the Cardinals, posting at least 15 points in every ACC game while tying Syracuse’s Rakeem Christmas for the highest scoring average in conference play. The bench has been a sore subject for Louisville and was again in Saturday’s 52-47 loss at Virginia, getting zero points from its reserves for the second straight game and fourth time this season. Despite forcing only two turnovers versus the Cavaliers, the Cardinals continue to pace the conference in steals (nine) and turnover margin (plus-3.2).

TIP-INS

1. Louisville has won five in a row against its former Big East rival.

2. Pittsburgh has been highly efficient during its winning streak, recording a 68:25 assist-to-turnover ratio while posting its three highest assist totals of the season.

3. Four players (Rozier, Montrezl Harrell, Chris Jones and Wayne Blackshear) have accounted for all 110 of the Cardinals’ points over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Louisville 72, Pittsburgh 64