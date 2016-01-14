Preview: Pittsburgh at Louisville

No. 17 Pittsburgh puts its 10-game winning streak on the line when it visits 20th-ranked Louisville for an ACC showdown on Thursday. The Panthers are off to their best start in seven seasons and are 3-0 in conference play, but they are seeking their first victory against a ranked opponent.

The Panthers have eked out close wins in their last two contests, holding off Georgia Tech 89-84 at home and edging Notre Dame 86-82 on the road. The Cardinals have been on the other end of a couple of close decisions of late, losing two of their last four contests - a 75-73 defeat at Kentucky on Dec. 26 and a 66-62 setback at Clemson on Sunday. Louisville is 11-0 at home, and only one of those games was decided by single digits – a 65-57 triumph over Wake Forest to open ACC play. Louisville has won six straight meetings with its former Big East rivals, including both last season, but three of the last nine matchups have gone to overtime.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (14-1, 3-0 ACC): The Panthers’ frontcourt duo of Michael Young (17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds) and Jamel Artis (16, 4.5) has been tough for opponents to handle. Young scored a season-high 25 points against Notre Dame on Saturday while Artis has hit double figures in 19 straight games against ACC opponents, including the conference tournament. Perhaps the most important player for Pittsburgh, though, is point guard James Robinson (10.5 points, 5.4 assists) - especially against a Louisville team that thrives on forcing turnovers that lead to easy baskets.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (13-3, 2-1): The Cardinals’ three losses have come by a total of 10 points, and they lead the nation in scoring margin (+23.1). That’s largely due to coach Rick Pitino’s philosophy of focusing on defense and rebounding, which has Louisville ranked second in the nation in rebounding margin (+13.3), third in scoring defense (58.8) and third in field-goal defense (36.1 percent) through Tuesday. The Cardinals have plenty of offensive prowess as well, with Damion Lee (16.6 points) leading the way, and Trey Lewis (13.4) and center Chinanu Onuaku (10.1, 8.7 rebounds) also averaging double digits.

TIP-INS

1. Robinson has recorded more assists than turnovers in 111 of his 118 games, and his career 3.58-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio is the best in NCAA history among players with at least 400 assists.

2. Louisville has shot 50 percent or better in 10 of its 16 games after doing so only eight times all of last season.

3. Pittsburgh has outscored its opponents by 122 points at the free-throw line and has more made foul shots (298) than the opposition has attempted (282).

PREDICTION: Louisville 74, Pittsburgh 72