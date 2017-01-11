Preview: Pittsburgh at Louisville

Louisville may have opened its ACC schedule in dubious fashion, but the Cardinals reminded everyone why they are still as big of a threat as any team to come away with the league crown in their last time out. After becoming the last team in the ACC to secure a conference victory over the weekend, No. 15 Louisville returns to the KFC Yum! Center for the first of three in a row Wednesday when it hosts Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals began league play 0-2 for the first time since 1991-92 following a home loss to No. 18 Virginia and a road setback against No. 20 Notre Dame, removing some of the luster from earning NCAA Tournament resume-building non-conference wins against sixth-ranked Kentucky as well as Indiana. Louisville, which entered Saturday's road contest against Georgia Tech shooting 32.4 percent beyond the arc, found the range by going 9-of-16 from 3-point range in a 65-50 victory. The Cardinals hope to continue complementing the top defense in Division I - according to metrics site KenPom.com - with solid perimeter shooting as they seek a ninth straight win over former Big East rival Pitt, which fell flat at Syracuse on Saturday after splitting a pair of overtime games to begin conference play. The Panthers trailed 34-8 just over 12 1/2 minutes into their contest against the Orange and never recovered in a 77-66 defeat.

TV: 7 p.m. ET; RSN, Fox Sports South

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (12-4, 1-2 ACC): Three days after drilling a season-high 13 3-pointers and becoming the first team to score 88 points against Virginia since 2013, the Panthers finished 6-for-19 beyond the arc en route to their second-worst offensive output of the season against Syracuse. Senior forwards Michael Young (22.3 points) and Jamel Artis (21.5) are the top two scorers in the conference and one of only three duos in Division I to average 20 points apiece. Artis has emerged as one of the conference's most deadly 3-point shooters (45.7 percent ranks fifth in the league while his 42 triples rank third), converting 15-of-24 from long-range to begin ACC action.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (13-3, 1-2): Since coach Rick Pitino suggested he was overthinking his shot selection, sophomore Donovan Mitchell (team-high 13.4 points) has strung together the three finest offensive efforts of his career, scoring at least 20 points in three straight while shooting 44 percent beyond the arc (28.8 percent prior). Anas Mahmoud (2.7 blocks) ranks second in the conference in rejections, as the 7-0 junior center has recorded 20 of his 35 blocks for the season in six contests since missing three games with a concussion. Third-leading scorer Deng Adel (10.4 points) has been cleared for Wednesday after appearing to take a knee to the head during a scrum for a loose ball against the Yellow Jackets.

TIP-INS

1. The teams will conclude the season series on Jan. 24 when the Cardinals attempt to defeat Pitt at the Petersen Events Center for the fourth straight time.

2. Young shot 12-of-26 from the field en route to 28 points in two games against Louisville last season, whereas Artis was 6-of-22 (2-of-11 beyond the arc) and totaled 24 points.

3. The Cardinals' 6.9 blocks ranks second in Division I, as five players already have at least 10.

PREDICTION: Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 67