Louisville gets bench contribution, downs Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville coach Rick Pitino said for weeks that his bench players were making progress, but it sure wasn’t showing on the floor.

The ninth-ranked Cardinals hadn’t received a point from anyone other than their top four scorers in 88 minutes coming into Wednesday’s game, with the bench last scoring in Jan. 31 game against North Carolina.

“I‘m not so worried because they’re young and improving,” Pitino said earlier this week.

On Wednesday night, Pitino saw exactly what he was seeing in practice. Three bench players gave the Cardinals a spark, while junior forward Montrezl Harrell and sophomore guard Terry Rozier had double-doubles in a 69-56 victory over Pittsburgh at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville pulled away with a late 22-2 run.

“We are playing good defense, our offense executed well, and we got a big lift tonight from some guys that don’t normally play,” Pitino said. “We had some guys play big minutes.”

Freshman Quentin Snider logged the final 12 minutes when Pitino said he wasn’t happy with the way senior guard Chris Jones was playing. Snider shot 2-for-2 from the field and finished with four points, two rebounds, only one turnover and a lot of energy on defense.

Freshman center Anas Mahmoud came off the bench to contribute two points, two rebounds and two blocks in 10 minutes. Freshman forward Shaqquan Aaron played 24 minutes after senior Wayne Blackshear left with an injury, and he finished with one block and one steal.

“Those guys came in and really helped us out,” Harrell said. “We needed that, and we’ve been seeing that in practice.”

Added Blackshear: “They played great, especially Quentin. He’s a great offensive player, he just needed to get in there and do it.”

Harrell was the star of the show, hitting 12 of 17 from the field and finishing with his 21st career double-double. He compiled 28 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots in 40 minutes. Rozier hit six of 16 from the field and was perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line, garnering 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

“Louisville hit some tough shots that we guarded pretty well,” Pitt coach Jamie Dixon said. “But it’s extremely disappointing because I thought we came out and we did some good things.”

Louisville (20-4, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished 0-for-4 from 3-point range, marking the first time the Cardinals failed to hit a 3-pointer since Jan. 18, 1992, against Wyoming. Louisville shot 50 percent from the field and 15-for-18 from the free-throw line.

“Who needs a three when you get layups and back doors and postups and dunks?” Pitino asked.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Panthers (16-9, 5-6). Forward Michael Young led Pitt with 16 points, while forward Jamel Artis had 15 points and nine rebounds. The Panthers shot 37.7 percent from the field and 12-for-21 on free throws. Louisville won the rebounding battle 39-29.

“We felt pretty good with about 12 minutes left,” Dixon said. “We were doing some good things.”

Then it all came to a halt for the Panthers.

Pittsburgh hit six of seven field goals during a stretch as the lead swelled to 45-39. But that is when Louisville took over, scoring 10 straight points and 14 of the next 15.

Rozier started the run with a jumper, and then Snider hit his first basket since Jan. 28 on a baseline jumper. Harrell and Rozier added baskets before Snider nailed a 15-foot jumper to make it 49-45.

“I just wanted to come in and try to give us a spark,” Snider said. “It felt good to do something for the team.”

Harrell scored the next six points, including a thunderous dunk, as the Cardinals forged ahead. The largest lead came in the final minute at 69-53.

Louisville played most of the game without Blackshear. He sustained a hip pointer earlier in the day at practice and aggravated the injury in the first minute of the contest.

NOTES: Louisville sophomore G Terry Rozier is the second-leading scorer in the ACC and is also second in steals. However, he was held without a steal Wednesday. ... Louisville’s record in February during the last eight years is 43-11, including wins in 12 of its past 13 games. ... The Panthers entered the game on a three-game winning streak, the second longest of the season. Pitt also won three in a row in early December.