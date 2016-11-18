Preview: Pittsburgh vs. Marquette

Marquette and Pittsburgh spent eight years together in the Big East from 2005-13 before the latter left for the ACC, leaving behind a rivalry between a pair of teams that combined for 15 NCAA Tournament appearances and 15 20-win seasons over that stretch. The schools renew acquaintances for the first time in nearly three years Friday in the consolation game of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden.

While the Panthers enjoyed a great deal of success under then-coach Jamie Dixon against most of their former Big East foes, the Golden Eagles ended their 13-game series (7-6) on a three-game winning streak. Pittsburgh welcomed new coach Kevin Stallings to the bench by eclipsing the 90-point mark in its first two games for the first time since 1989-90, but the Panthers' offense was in much shorter supply during Thursday's 76-67 semifinal loss to SMU. Marquette held its own with Michigan for about five minutes in Thursday's other semifinal matchup before the Golden Eagles fell victim to a 38-13 surge over the remainder of the first half en route to a 79-61 loss to the Wolverines. The defeat was a disappointing one for Marquette, which opened its season with a 24-point rout of Vanderbilt — the program Stallings coached for the previous 17 seasons — and a 32-point blowout of Howard.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2-1): Senior forwards Michael Young (22 points, 8.3 rebounds) and Jamel Artis (19.3 points, 5.3 boards) more than held up their end of the bargain offensively by combining for 42 points on 13-of-25 from the floor Thursday, but most of the rest of the Panthers struggled (25 points on 10-for-27 shooting). Sophomore Cameron Johnson has quickly emerged as the team's best long-range shooter, as he is 7-for-9 beyond the arc over his last two games after a 3-for-5 effort against SMU. Sheldon Jeter (10.3 points, 10 rebounds) struggled with foul trouble and was held to five points Thursday, but the senior forward is one game removed from his second career double-double after coming up one rebound short of the feat in the last Friday's season opener.

ABOUT MARQUETTE (2-1): Although Thursday marked the first time they paid for it, slow starts have dogged the Golden Eagles thus far — Marquette is averaging 33 points in the first half as opposed to 46 in the second half. Senior 6-11 center Luke Fischer (14.3 points) rebounded from a foul-plagued six-point performance against Howard on Monday to finish with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and five boards in Thursday's loss. Sophomore Haanif Cheatham (13 points, seven rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 steals) continued his stellar play with 12 points, six boards, four assists and three steals against Michigan, while fellow guard Jajuan Johnson (team-high 15.3 points) continued his efficient play and is 19-for-33 from the field through three games, shooting at least 50 percent in each contest.

TIP-INS

1. Pitt fell to 7-1 all-time at this event following Thursday's loss.

2. Marquette is allowing opponents to shoot 45 percent in the first half but only 35 percent after intermission.

3. Artis or Young have led the Panthers in scoring in 30 of the past 36 games, including all three times this season.

PREDICTION: Marquette 86, Pittsburgh 82