Young scores 30 in Pitt's victory over Marquette

Michael Young scored a career-high 30 points as Pittsburgh rallied in the second half for a 78-75 victory over Marquette Friday afternoon in the third-place contest of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Young knocked down 11 of 19 shots for a Pittsburgh team that found its rhythm after halftime and shot 50 percent from the field.

Jamel Artis finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers, and Chris Jones scored 13 with four assists and a pair of steals.

The Golden Eagles struggled to make shots, hitting 39.4 percent from the floor and 7-for-26 from beyond the arc. Andrew Rowsey hit three from distance to finish with a team-leading 20 points while Duane Wilson and Markus Howard finished with 11 each and Haanif Cheatham added 10.

In the first meeting between the former Big East Conference rivals since the 2013 season, Marquette used a 17-6 run to forge ahead late in the first half and took a 44-33 lead into intermission.

The Golden Eagles' bench was strong over the first 20 minutes, combining for 26 points compared to just five for the Panthers' reserves. Pitt got 12 first-half points from Artis and 11 from Young but shot 37.0 percent and went 2 of 10 from beyond the arc for the half.

Pittsburgh fought its way back and tied the game at 59 midway through the second half, then finally took the lead when Artis made a steal and layup at the 8:19 mark.

Rowsey made three free throws to tie the game at 75 with 2:24 left but missed a 3-point attempt that would have put Marquette ahead with 5.6 seconds to play.