Preview: Pittsburgh at Maryland

With a home showdown against conference power Duke looming, No. 19 Pittsburgh must be on guard to avoid a letdown when it visits Maryland on Saturday. The Panthers have excelled early in their first season in the ACC and the success has created huge interest for Monday’s game against the No. 18 Blue Devils. The Terrapins will look to put forth a better effort than the one that resulted in a 79-59 loss at Pittsburgh on Jan. 6.

Maryland was dominated in the second half of the recent loss against the Panthers and shot only 35.7 percent from the field while Pittsburgh made 52.7 percent of its shots. The defeat began a stretch in which the Terrapins lost three of four games but Panthers center Talib Zanna promised his team won’t overlook Maryland in the rematch. “We don’t think about who we’re playing,” Zanna told reporters. “I know Duke has a lot of history behind them. We don’t think about that. We just try to focus on our team and us, so that’s all that matters.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (17-2, 5-1 ACC): Zanna had 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting in Tuesday’s 76-43 trouncing of Clemson to raise his season average to 13.4 and his field-goal percentage to 61.7. “We executed plays and I was just wide open,” said Zanna, who ranks second on the team in scoring and grabs a team-best 7.9 rebounds. “They helped in taking the rush, so I was just rolling to get to the basket.” Forward Lamar Patterson averages a team-best 17.4 points and guard Cameron Wright chips in 10.8 per game.

ABOUT MARYLAND (11-8, 3-3): Sophomore guard Seth Allen scored a season-best 18 points in the first meeting with the Panthers but is only 8-of-33 shooting over the ensuing three contests. Allen missed the first 12 games due to a broken left foot and has yet to settle into a groove, shooting only 32.4 percent while averaging 10.3 points. Guard Dez Wells averages a team-best 14.3 points, but is just 5-of-21 shooting over the past two games.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland leads the series 5-3 but Pittsburgh has won the last two meetings.

2. Terrapins F Charles Mitchell is averaging a team-best 6.9 rebounds after grabbing a career-high 18 in Monday’s loss to North Carolina State.

3. Patterson had 13 points and four rebounds against Clemson to become the 19th player in school history to top both 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 71, Maryland 58