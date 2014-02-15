Preview: Pittsburgh at North Carolina

No. 23 Pittsburgh and North Carolina, two teams that endured major letdowns on Wednesday - albeit in totally different fashions, square off Saturday on the Tar Heels’ home court. The Panthers led No. 1 Syracuse by one point with 4.4 seconds to play before Orange guard Tyler Ennis drained a 35-footer at the buzzer to stun the Pitt crowd. North Carolina’s disappointment came in the form of a postponed game, as their much-anticipated showdown with No. 9 Duke was rescheduled due to a winter storm.

“I’ve been thinking about it all week,” Tar Heels guard Marcus Paige told the team’s website leading up to the Duke game. North Carolina has won five games in a row while Pittsburgh has dropped three of its last five - with both wins coming in extra time. The Panthers will try to remain upbeat after their crushing loss, as senior Lamar Patterson said afterward, “We played a great game, and when the No. 1 team has to hit a shot like that to win, you know we did a good job.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (20-5, 8-4 ACC): Even though they went to both overtime and double-overtime in their last five contests, the Panthers only are averaging 57.4 points during that stretch. Talib Zanna broke out of a slump with 16 points and 14 rebounds against Syracuse, but Patterson - the team’s leading scorer at 17 points - continued to struggle from the field. Patterson is shooting just 28.5 percent over the last five games and also has committed 18 turnovers during that span.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (16-7, 6-4): The Tar Heels have been remarkably consistent during their winning streak, as they’ve scored between 73 and 84 points in each game while allowing between 61 and 70. Of course, Wednesday’s postponement means North Carolina has not played in a week since posting a 73-62 road win over Notre Dame. James Michael McAdoo led the team with 18 points in that contest and has scored in double figures every game since managing eight in a triumph over then-No. 1 Michigan State on Dec. 4.

TIP-INS

1. The North Carolina-Duke game was rescheduled for Feb. 20, meaning this contest kicks off a stretch during which the Tar Heels play four games in eight days.

2. Paige is a 90.5-percent foul shooter who also has made 51 of his team’s 88 3-pointers.

3. Pitt PG James Robinson has recorded more than two turnovers in a game only once this season.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 77, Pittsburgh 70