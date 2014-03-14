Preview: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

North Carolina’s 12-game winning streak ended in its regular-season finale and the Tar Heels look to start another extended run when they face Pittsburgh in the ACC tournament quarterfinals Friday in Greensboro, N.C. Fourth-seeded North Carolina started its league season 1-4 before Marcus Paige and James Michael McAdoo led a resurgence that ended with a 93-81 loss to Duke on Saturday. No. 5 seed Pittsburgh rolled over Wake Forest 84-55 on Thursday in its first-ever ACC tournament game.

The Tar Heels beat the Panthers 75-71 at home Feb. 15 in the middle of their winning streak as McAdoo posted 24 points and 12 rebounds. North Carolina will have to deal with a Pittsburgh team that has won four of its last five games and is led by senior forward Lamar Patterson, who has recorded 54 points combined in his last two outings. The winner of this contest will play either Virginia or Florida State in Saturday’s semifinals.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ACC Network

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (24-8): Patterson, who was fourth in the ACC in scoring during the regular season, is averaging 21.5 over the previous six contests and made 9-of-15 from 3-point range the last two. Senior forward Talib Zanna was held to five points on 2-of-11 shooting in the first meeting with North Carolina, but he has been a force of late while averaging 15.2 points and 9.6 boards in his last five outings. The Panthers will need others such as junior Cameron Wright or freshmen Michael Young and Josh Newkirk to come up big.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (23-8): Paige, a sophomore point guard named the All-ACC first team, rebounded from two single-digit scoring games to score 24 against Duke on Saturday on 9-of-14 shooting. Paige leads the team in scoring at 17.1 per contest while McAdoo (14.2), Leslie McDonald (10.7) and Brice Johnson (10.2) also contributed to the Tar Heels revival. North Carolina has shot 43.7 percent from behind the 3-point line over the last five games after struggling from behind the arc much of the season.

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina is 90-42 all time in the ACC tournament with 17 titles, second only to Duke’s 19.

2. Pittsburgh G James Robinson averaged six assists over the last three games and has not committed a turnover while logging 61 minutes total in two straight wins.

3. Despite Paige shooting 87.6 percent, the Tar Heels are last in the ACC in free-throw shooting percentage (62.4).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 78, Pittsburgh 70