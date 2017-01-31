Preview: Pittsburgh at North Carolina

First-place North Carolina looks to rebound from a dispiriting road loss when it returns home to face struggling Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in an ACC matchup. The 10th-ranked Tar Heels had won seven straight contests before coming apart in a 77-62 loss at Miami (Fla.) on Saturday, which reduced their lead over second-place Virginia to one-half game in the conference.

North Carolina scored at least 85 points in seven straight ACC games - a school-record - before shooting 35 percent from the field and getting outrebounded against the Hurricanes on just 1 ½ days rest. “It was a big-time kicking of our rear ends,” Tar Heels coach Roy Williams told reporters after his team’s first loss since Dec. 31. “They were more aggressive in everything they did.” Pittsburgh has dropped six consecutive contests – only two by five or fewer - after losing to Clemson 67-60 at home on Saturday, but boasts two of the top three scorers in the conference. Senior forwards Jamel Artis (21.1 points) and Michael Young (20.3) have been productive, but the Panthers need more support to pull the upset.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (19-4, 7-2): Junior wing Justin Jackson (18.7 points) has scored at least 19 in seven straight games – averaging 21.4 in that span – after recording 21 with four 3-pointers at Miami. Joel Berry II is second on the team in scoring (14.8) and joins Jackson shooting at least 40 percent behind the arc, while senior forward Kennedy Meeks (12.7 points) leads the team on the boards (9.7). Versatile junior forward Theo Pinson (6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists) missed Saturday’s contest with an ankle injury and is not expected to play Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Young (1,614) is 20 points from passing Brian Shorter for 12th on the Panthers’ all-time scoring list and Artis (1,535) stands 16th.

2. North Carolina senior F Isaiah Hicks is third in the league in field goal percentage (60.4).

3. The Tar Heels won both meetings last season, including an 88-71 triumph in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 90, Pittsburgh 72