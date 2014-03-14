Pittsburgh 80, North Carolina 75

Pittsburgh 80, No. 15 North Carolina 75: Talib Zanna scored 19 points and grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds as the Panthers held off a furious late rally in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

James Robinson contributed a career-high 19 points and four steals for fifth-seeded Pittsburgh (25-8), which plays top seed Virginia in Saturday’s semifinals. Lamar Patterson had 12 points and Cameron Wright added 11 as the Panthers shot 51.9 percent from the field and had a 43-35 edge on the boards.

Marcus Paige led the way with 27 points before fouling out in the final minute for fourth-seeded North Carolina (23-9), which has lost its last two after winning 12 straight. Brice Johnson chipped in with 16 points and James Michael McAdoo added 15 for the Tar Heels, who trailed by 20 with a little over seven minutes left.

North Carolina made only three of its first 19 shots and Robinson scored nine during a 17-1 burst that gave Pittsburgh an 18-point lead with 5:56 left in the first half. Paige recorded seven points in the final 4 1/2 minutes as the Tar Heels pulled within 36-26 at intermission.

The Panthers maintained their double-digit lead early in the second half before two consecutive tip-ins by Zanna ignited a 9-0 burst that pushed the lead to 50-31. The Tar Heels’ pressure led to a 13-2 run that cut the lead to 75-71 with just over a minute to go, but Pittsburgh held on despite missing 20 of its 41 free-throw attempts and committing 15 turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Zanna, who went 8-of-13 from the field Friday, hit only two of his 11 field-goal attempts while scoring five points and grabbing eight rebounds in the 75-71 loss at North Carolina on Feb. 15. … The Tar Heels shot 41 percent from the field and made only 4-of-16 from 3-point range. … Pittsburgh lost a 48-45 decision against Virginia on Feb. 2 at home.