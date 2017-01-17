Preview: Pittsburgh at North Carolina State

Pittsburgh has been on the wrong side of several drubbings of late. Before things get tougher with games against the elite of the ACC, the Panthers look to turn things around when they visit North Carolina State on Tuesday.

After trailing by at least 20 points in losses to Syracuse and Louisville, Pittsburgh was blitzed 72-46 at Miami on Sunday, shooting 34 percent and getting outrebounded 37-23. To make matters worse, senior Michael Young played with a fractured orbital bone and shot 0-for-10 from the field, while fellow forward Ryan Luther did not dress due a foot injury. “Nobody is going to feel sorry for us and we aren’t going to feel sorry for ourselves,” Pitt first-year coach Kevin Stallings said after the game. “We got dealt a tough hand this week, and today especially. We need to get better. We have some holes.” Wolfpack guard Dennis Smith, Jr. is the player the Wolfpack calls upon to fill holes, but even a career-high 31 points Saturday by the fabulous freshman couldn’t prevent an 86-76 loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (12-6, 1-4 ACC): Artis (22.4 points, 5.5 rebounds), who scored a career-high 43 points in a loss to Louisville last Wednesday, tallied 15 against the Hurricanes, and Chris Jones (6.8 points) added 10. The Panthers have dropped three straight games and their next four include a rematch with Louisville as well as road contests with North Carolina and Duke. Young (20.9 points, 7.6 rebounds), who wore a facemask against the Hurricanes, will be fitted for a less cumbersome mask for the Wolfpack game.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (12-6, 1-4): Smith added eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks against Georgia Tech, while sophomore guard Maverick Rowan (10.9 points) tied his season high with 17 points. Smith (19.5 points, 6.2 assists) has led the team in scoring and assists in eight of the last nine games and in steals nine straight outings. Senior guard Terry Henderson is second on the team in scoring at 14.8 points per game, with 114 of his 182 shots coming beyond the arc (38.6 percent).

TIP-INS

1. NC State leads the all-time series 13-2, and the Panthers are 1-4 against the Wolfpack since joining the ACC in 2013.

2. Artis has reached double figures in every game and 20 straight dating to last season.

3. The Wolfpack’s loss to Georgia Tech was the first at home all season after nine wins.

PREDICTION: North Carolina State 80, Pittsburgh 75