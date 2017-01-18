N.C. State holds off Pittsburgh

Maverick Rowan and Terry Henderson each scored 21 points as North Carolina State defeated Pittsburgh 79-74 in a matchup of struggling ACC teams Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wolfpack (13-6, 2-4 ACC) stopped a three-game losing streak while the Panthers (12-7, 1-5) suffered their fourth loss in a row. Rowan's 3-pointer with 3:55 to play gave N.C. State the lead for good 72-71.

Related Coverage Preview: Pittsburgh at North Carolina State

Pittsburgh's Jamel Artis made two foul shots at the 6.9-second mark to close the gap to 77-74, then the Panthers regained possession on a turnover. Cameron Johnson's 3-point attempt was off the mark, and Henderson made two free throws to seal the outcome.

Omer Yurtseven's 12 points and 16 rebounds and Dennis Smith Jr.'s 11 points and game-high six assists also lifted the Wolfpack, who improved to 11-1 in home games but were coming off a homecourt loss two nights earlier to Georgia Tech.

Smith and Yurtseven, both freshmen, each went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line late in the game to help N.C. State hold on.

Michael Young's 25 points led Pittsburgh. Johnson added 17 points and Artis had 16 points for the Panthers, whose three reserves were shut out of the scoring column.

Pittsburgh led 69-62 after Johnson's third second-half 3-pointer. To that juncture, the Panthers shot 14 for 18 from the field in the half, but made only one of their last 11 shots.

N.C. State led 35-34 at halftime before the teams combined to shoot 14 for 17 from the field in the opening five minutes of the second half.

Pittsburgh had a field-goal drought of more than seven minutes in the first half.

Yurtseven grabbed 10 rebounds in the first half. The Wolfpack finished with a 44-30 edge on the boards.