Preview: Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

Few Big East teams enjoyed any prolonged success against Pittsburgh in recent years, but even a change in conferences couldn’t shake the one team that has given it the most trouble. The Panthers, who travel to Notre Dame on Saturday for the only meeting between the first-year ACC schools, have lost five straight to the Irish. Perhaps no game epitomized Pittsburgh’s struggles against Notre Dame more than a 51-42 loss last February – its second-lowest point total in the last seven seasons.

The Panthers halted a three-game losing streak with Wednesday’s 66-59 victory at Boston College, ending a stretch in which they played six consecutive games decided by five points or fewer. The Irish are 7-10 since losing Jerian Grant to an academic suspension, which has played an important role in their inability to win more than two games in a row since his departure. Notre Dame is one defeat shy of matching the most losses it has suffered in the 14-year tenure of coach Mike Brey, but snapped a two-game skid with Thursday’s 65-62 home victory against Georgia Tech.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (21-7, 9-6 ACC): Coach Jamie Dixon opted not to have practice the day before the Panthers’ last win – a move that appeared to help Talib Zanna, who went 7-for-10 from the field and scored 21 points. ‘‘That’s what he had been doing earlier (this season). The fact is he was back and played well tonight,’’ Dixon told reporters about his center, who shot 34.2 percent from the field and averaged nine points in five games since turning his ankle on Feb. 2. Pittsburgh also enjoyed a plus-15 margin on the glass – its second-largest advantage in league play.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (15-14, 6-10): Garrick Sherman, who had been held to eight points or fewer in four straight games after sustaining a finger injury to his right hand, exploded for 21 on Thursday. “I’ve been getting double-teamed a lot, (so) it was nice to break out tonight. (The injury and the brace) has been more of an adjustment than I would like to admit,” Sherman said following the game. The win also allowed Notre Dame to avoid falling below .500 this late in a season for the first time since 1998-99.

TIP-INS

1. Brey recorded his 300th victory at Notre Dame on Thursday – joining Digger Phelps and George Keogan as the only Irish coaches to do so – and is one win short of 400 overall.

2. Panthers F Lamar Patterson needs four assists to become the third player in school history to amass 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in his career.

3. The Irish matched a season low with five turnovers against the Yellow Jackets and have only committed 24 over the last four contests combined.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 59, Pittsburgh 58