Pittsburgh 78, Penn State 69
December 5, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Pittsburgh 78, Penn State 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDED “with a three-point play...49 seconds” in fifth graph AND detail to Franco Harris note in GAME NOTEBOOK)

Pittsburgh 78, Penn State 69: Talib Zanna had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as the Panthers beat the visiting Nittany Lions in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Lamar Patterson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and contributed nine rebounds and five assists for Pittsburgh (8-0). Cameron Wright added 12 points and James Robinson scored six of his 10 in the final five minutes for the Panthers.

Tim Frazier, a former first-team All-Big Ten selection who led the Nittany Lions in scoring as a junior before missing all but four games last season with a torn ACL, scored 27 points to lead Penn State (6-3). D.J. Newbill added 14 of his 18 points in the second half for the Nittany Lions.

The Panthers trailed at halftime for the first time this season at 30-28, but retook the lead the final time on two free throws by Robinson with 5:04 remaining. Robinson followed with fast-break layups off Zanna’s block on Newbill and his own steal, giving the Panthers a 67-62 lead with 2:09 remaining.

Zanna extended the lead to seven and capped the 6-0 run with a jumper. The Panthers protected the lead down the stretch with a three-point play from Patterson and by going 6-for-8 from the foul line over the final 49 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh improved to 106-3 against visiting non-conference opponents at the 12-year-old Petersen Events Center. … Franco Harris, a former Penn State running back who played 12 of the 13 NFL seasons of his Hall-of-Fame career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, sat courtside. … The Panthers won the previous five meetings against Penn State by an average of 25.8 points.

