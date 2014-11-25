Preview: San Diego State vs. Pittsburgh

San Diego State will need to find its legs when the No. 15 Aztecs face off against Pittsburgh in a Maui Invitational semifinal game Tuesday. San Diego State survived two overtimes to get past BYU in their tournament opener Monday night and must take on a Pittsburgh team that owned a 51-17 rebounding edge in its victory earlier Monday against Chaminade. Putting a body on the Panthers’ 6-9 forwards, Michael Young and Derrick Randall, will be key for the Aztecs.

Randall came up with a tournament-record 21 rebounds against Chaminade and Young finished with career highs of 27 points and 15 rebounds, but they’ll be up against a much longer San Diego State that starts four forwards. Skylar Spencer is a 6-10, 235-pounder who blocked five shots against BYU, Dwayne Polee II (6-7) and Winston Shepard (6-8) have more rangy body types while J.J. O’Brien is much thicker at 6-7, 220 pounds. One of the biggest energizers for the Panthers is reserve guard Josh Newkirk, who contributed 10 points, a career-high eight assists and two steals in 31 minutes against Chaminade.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE (4-0): The Aztecs have just one legitimate threat from outside and that’s reserve guard Aqeel Quinn, who scored a career-high 22 points against BYU but needed 15 shots from 3-point range to get there. Where the Aztecs need to improve is at the free-throw line, where they shot 19-for-31 against the Cougars with a number of misses late in regulation and in the overtime. Polee and Spencer were equally bad at the line, shooting 2-for-6.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (3-1): Randall, a senior who spent his first two seasons at Rutgers, comes off the bench for the Panthers but that might not happen much longer. Joseph Uchebo started at center against Chaminade but played just one minute. Chris Jones is another starter who went scoreless against the Silverswords, but much more is expected from the 6-6 wing who scored 19 points in Friday’s loss at Hawaii.

TIP-INS

1. San Diego State coach Steve Fisher needs one victory to surpass George Ziegenfuss for the most wins in program history (317).

2. The opposition has shot at least 50 percent from the field against the Panthers in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

3. The plus-37 rebound margin for Pittsburgh in the tournament opener was the fifth largest in program history.

PREDICTION: San Diego State 65, Pittsburgh 60