No. 15 San Diego State 74, Pittsburgh 57: Freshman guard Trey Kell shot 7-for-9 and scored a season-high 15 points as the Aztecs smothered the Panthers to advance to the Maui Invitational championship game.

Winston Shepard added 13 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State, which will face No. 4 Arizona in a rematch from last season’s Sweet 16 won by the Wildcats. Angelo Chol scored 10 points in mostly mop-up duty and Kevin Zabo and J.J. O‘Brien added eight points apiece for the Aztecs (5-0), who shot 58.7 percent from the field.

James Robinson scored 17 points for the second consecutive game to lead Pittsburgh (3-2), which plays Kansas State in the third-place game. Chris Jones contributed nine points for the Panthers, who shot 37.7 percent.

The Aztecs shot 62.5 percent from the floor in the first half while building a 14-point advantage. The Panthers took their only lead at 2-0 before San Diego State raced ahead 19-10 just past the midway point of the opening half and took its biggest lead of the first half at 39-25 on Zabo’s 3-pointer with 50 seconds left.

Kell drained a baseline 3-pointer 14 seconds into the second half and Shepard converted a three-point play at the 18-minute mark to put the Aztecs up by 20. The Panthers got as close as 13 on Ryan Luther’s 3-point basket with 15:53 left, but that was as close as they would come.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Derrick Randall, who grabbed a tournament-record 21 rebounds in Pittsburgh’s first-round win against Chaminade, finished with two rebounds. … Michael Young, who recorded career highs of 27 points and 15 rebounds in the same game, finished with eight points and seven rebounds. … Robinson was third in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio last season (4.11) and had more turnovers than assists in just five of his previous 73 games at Pitt, but he finished with three assists and five turnovers against the Aztecs.