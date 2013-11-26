Preview: Pittsburgh vs. Stanford

Pittsburgh looks to remain unbeaten Tuesday when the Panthers face Stanford in the championship game of the Progressive Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Panthers turned in an impressive 23-point victory over Texas Tech in Monday’s semifinal, while Stanford defeated Houston 86-76 after taking control in the second half. The Cardinal scored 54 points after intermission, but will face a tougher test against the Panthers’ tenacious defense.

Stanford will need to avoid a slow start against Pittsburgh, which opened Monday’s game with a 34-8 run and led by 23 at the break. “I’m real excited by how we played to start the game,” Panthers coach Jamie Dixon said. “We seem to be in a pattern of doing that now and that’s a good thing to have going for you.” Senior forward Lamar Patterson has scored in double figures in four of the team’s first five games, and made four 3-pointers en route to a career-high 23 points against Texas Tech.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (5-0): The Panthers have been better than expected after being picked to finish sixth in the preseason ACC media poll. “This is the most skilled and versatile Pitt team of the Dixon era,” tweeted beat writer Paul Zeise of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after Monday’s victory. “It has a chance to be the best offensive team, as well.” Cameron Wright and James Robinson have provided steady play in the backcourt for the Panthers, who have held each of their first five opponents to 60 or fewer points.

ABOUT STANFORD (5-1): After bouncing back from a 112-103 loss to Brigham Young with four straight wins against middling competition, coach Johnny Dawkins’ program could make an early season statement with a victory over ACC opponent Pittsburgh. Senior forward Dwight Powell took over at times in the second half against the Cougars, but will need to produce from the opening whistle against Patterson and the Panthers. Point guard Chasson Randle, who scored in double figures in each of the team’s first five games, had a quiet eight points before fouling out against Houston.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford is 57-18 against non-conference opponents under coach Johnny Dawkins.

2. Pittsburgh is 43-20 in games played in the New York/New Jersey area since 2000-01.

3. Stanford and Pittsburgh are meeting for the first time since 1949.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 83, Stanford 77