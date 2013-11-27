(Updated: CHANGES stat line of Cameron Wright in Para 2 CHANGES Powell’s rebounds to nine in Para 3 CHANGES Stanford to 5-of-15 from 3-point range in Para 3)

Pittsburgh 88, Stanford 67: Lamar Patterson reached a career high in scoring for the second consecutive night as his 24 points and six assists lifted the Panthers to their second Legends Classic championship in six years.

Durand Johnson and Talib Zanna scored 14 points apiece for Pittsburgh (6-0), which never trailed while going 30-for-34 from the free throw line and 8-for-17 from 3-point range. Cameron Wright added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Dwight Powell recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Anthony Brown scored all 16 of his points in the second half for Stanford (5-2), which was 5-for-15 from 3-point range with Brown going 4-for-4. Chasson Randle added 10 points, but was 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Patterson, who posted career highs of 23 points and five steals in Monday’s 76-53 victory over Texas Tech in the first round, scored nine points in the first half as Pittsburgh took a 43-28 advantage at the break. Patterson went 6-for-7 from the free throw line over the final 7:13 to help the Panthers increase their four-point lead.

Pittsburgh missed seven straight shots while Stanford went on an 8-1 run before Johnson’s four-point play gave the Panthers a 70-55 lead with 8:05 left. Johnson’s three-point play put Pittsburgh on top 76-58 with 5:57 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Panthers are shooting 77.4 percent from the free throw line this season - the school record is 74.8 set in 1990-91. ... Pittsburgh defeated Washington State 57-43 to win the Legends title in 2008. ... The Panthers host cross-town rival Duquesne on Saturday while the Cardinal return to action Sunday when they host South Dakota State.