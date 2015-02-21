Preview: Pittsburgh at Syracuse

Pittsburgh looks to snap out of its season-long road funk when it hooks up with Syracuse in an ACC clash on Saturday. The Panthers are 1-7 away from home and that lone win came in overtime against Boston College, which currently resides in last place in the league. They now must contend with an Orange squad coming off its best win of the season - a 10-point home victory against No. 12 Louisville on Wednesday.

“We have to get ready for Saturday,” Pitt coach Jamie Dixon told reporters earlier this week. “It is obviously another road game against a good team.” The Panthers are coming off a dreadful performance at No. 3 Virginia as they managed only 15 first-half points and lost 61-49. “We’re obviously a different team than last year,” added Dixon, whose squad went 7-2 on the road in 2013-14. “And the differences are great. We can do it. We have to do it for 40 minutes, but we can’t keep coming up short on the road.”

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (17-10, 6-7 ACC): Jamel Artis averages a team-high 13 points and has scored in double figures in 11 straight games, including his only career double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) against Syracuse earlier this month. The Panthers won that game 83-77 behind Artis, Sheldon Jeter (18 points) and Michael Young (13 points, 11 rebounds) as five players scored in double figures to lead Pitt to its third straight win. Young had been the team’s leading scorer on the season before going scoreless against the Cavaliers, as he fouled out in 21 minutes while going 0-of-3 from the field.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (17-9, 8-5): The Orange have a self-imposed postseason ban for this year, but that did not keep them from playing well against Louisville, as the team outscored the Cardinals 41-27 in the second half. Senior center Rakeem Christmas authored another terrific performance, racking up 29 points on 9-of-10 shooting to go with eight rebounds and four blocks. Michael Gbinije also enters this game on a roll, shooting 18-of-35 from 3-point range over his last six contests.

TIP-INS

1. Artis has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in 10 of the last 11 games.

2. In his last five games, Syracuse G Trevor Cooney is 10-of-46 from 3-point range.

3. Orange F Tyler Roberson has averaged 16 points and 9.5 rebounds in his last two outings.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 63, Syracuse 61