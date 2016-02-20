Preview: Pittsburgh at Syracuse

Pittsburgh and Syracuse will be looking to bolster their NCAA Tournament resumes when they meet Saturday in a key ACC matchup at the Carrier Dome. The Orange had won five straight and eight of nine to force their way back into the picture for March, but missed a chance for another marquee victory when they fell 72-58 at Louisville on Wednesday.

They can now look forward to back-to-back home games with six days off in between, which cannot hurt as the team hits the stretch run. The Panthers dropped three straight games against stiff competition before surviving a double-overtime affair against Wake Forest on Tuesday. That got them back over the .500 mark in league play and has - for now - kept Jamie Dixon’s team in the picture with seven other teams fighting for four double-byes in the upcoming ACC tournament. “We knew this (could have been) a season breaker,” forward Jamel Artis said told reporters after scoring 19 points to help his team avoid what would have been a damaging blow to its NCAA Tournament hopes.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (18-7, 7-6 ACC): The Panthers have won three straight meetings, including a 72-61 triumph on Dec. 30 at home, and both Artis and Chris Jones (career-high 23 points against Wake Forest) have excelled in these matchups. Artis is averaging 18 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists during the three-game series winning streak while Jones has posted a scoring average of 14.7. Jones also had four steals in the first meeting, a season high until he produced five thefts versus the Demon Deacons.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (18-9, 8-6): Senior guard Trevor Cooney seems to be emerging from a recent slump, posting three straight double-digit efforts after he was held to single digits in three of four games. He had 19 points while making 5-of-10 3-pointers in the loss to Louisville, his most productive long-range effort in over a month. Leading scorer Michael Gbinje had 13 points and needs just five to reach 1,000 for his career, which includes 19 games as a freshman at Duke.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers outrebounded the Orange 42-22 in the first meeting.

2. Orange G Malachi Richardson has 12 assists, seven steals and just one turnover in 102 minutes over his last three games.

3. Dixon is 6-2 at the Carrier Dome.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 68, Pittsburgh 64