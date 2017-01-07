Preview: Pittsburgh at Syracuse

Syracuse finally has defeated a team from a power conference and will try to make it two in a row when it hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Orange have stumbled badly after last season’s surprise trip to the Final Four, but might have turned a corner with a 70-55 win over Miami on Wednesday.

The Panthers are coming off their own impressive win after an 88-76 overtime victory Wednesday against No. 12 Virginia and appear to be hitting their stride under first-year coach Kevin Stallings. Pitt has won six of its last seven and have the ACC’s top two scorers in forward Michael Young (22.7) and guard Jamel Artis (21.4). The Orange had been 0-6 against teams from power conferences until the victory over the Hurricanes, and a lineup change might have provided a spark. Longtime coach Jim Boeheim played five players 35 minutes or more — including graduate transfer John Gillon, who made his first start at point guard and tied a career high with 11 assists.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (12-3, 1-1 ACC): The Panthers lost their conference opener on a last-second 3-pointer against Notre Dame, but the players didn’t buckle after Virginia hit a deep 3 to send Wednesday’s contest into overtime. “It seemed to be the same old story, and we flipped the script,” forward Sheldon Jeter told reporters. Jeter (16 points) was one of four starters to score in double figures against the Cavaliers as Pitt shot 53.7 percent against a team known for its defense.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (9-6, 1-1): Andrew White III and Tyler Lydon led the way against Miami, combining for 42 points and 17 rebounds while playing all but 36 seconds as Boeheim shortened the bench considerably. “If we win that way, we'll continue it,” the coach told reporters of his lack of substitutions. White, a graduate transfer guard, leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points and has reached double figures in all but one game this season.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers have scored at least 77 points in each of their past seven games.

2. Syracuse leads the series 65-44, but the Panthers have won 19 of the last 26 contests, including all three meetings last season.

3. Gillon last had 11 assists when he came off the bench for Colorado State in a 98-42 win over Nevada on Jan. 14, 2015.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 84, Syracuse 77