Pittsburgh 65, Syracuse 61: Chris Jones tied his career high with 19 points and also matched a personal best with five 3-pointers as the Panthers knocked off the host Orange in ACC action.

Jamel Artis added 16 points for Pittsburgh (18-10, 7-7), which has defeated Syracuse (17-10, 8-6) twice in the same season for the first time since 2005. James Robinson dished out eight assists for the Panthers and also made two clutch free throws to hold off a late comeback by the Orange.

Rakeem Christmas led Syracuse with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Michael Gbinije contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Orange, while B.J. Johnson made three late 3-pointers en route to 11 points.

Johnson’s back-to-back 3-pointers got the Orange within 53-48 with 6 1/2 minutes to play before the sophomore nailed another 3 to cap a 9-1 run, getting Syracuse within 61-60 with just under a minute remaining. Syracuse had a chance to go ahead late, but Christmas was called for a moving pick and Robinson made two foul shots to restore a three-point edge, which held up when the Orange missed a foul shot and a layup in the waning seconds.

Jones scored all the Pittsburgh points during an 11-2 run late in the first half before Artis’ 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the visitors into the break with a 31-25 advantage. The Panthers’ Michael Young scored the first four points of the second half to push the lead to double figures, but Syracuse got its deficit to 41-38 on Christmas’ layup with under 13 minutes left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jones led all scorers with 14 first-half points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. ... The Orange outrebounded the Panthers 35-22, but their starting backcourt of Trevor Cooney and Kaleb Joseph went scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting. ... Young finished with 14 points for Pittsburgh, which had 21 assists on 26 baskets.