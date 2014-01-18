Syracuse beats Pitt, leads ACC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- It was just like old times Saturday for Syracuse and Pittsburgh.

But instead of fighting for supremacy in their old league, the Big East Conference, the Orange and Panthers were battling for bragging rights in their new league, the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In a game reminiscent of the rough-and-tumble Big East but with first place in the ACC on the line, the No. 2 Orange rallied to defeat the No. 22 Panthers, 59-54, before 30,046 fans at the Carrier Dome.

Pittsburgh’s 12-3 run gave the Panthers a 52-49 lead with 4:41 left.

After Jerami Grant of Syracuse sank two free throws, freshman point guard Tyler Ennis took over with two layups off drives to the basket and two free throws to give the Orange a 57-54 lead with 4.8 seconds left.

“He made some of the best plays that I’ve seen in a long time,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said of Ennis. “You don’t get to the basket against Pittsburgh, and he got to the basket for two layups and made his free throws. He won the game down the stretch for us.”

Both teams entered the game with 4-0 records in the ACC. Pitt had won 14 of its previous 19 games against Syracuse, and five of its previous six at the Carrier Dome.

“This is not the season,” said Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon, who is 10-5 against Syracuse. “This is one loss to a good team at their place. We had an opportunity to win it and we certainly didn’t get it done down the stretch.”

At 18-0, the Orange remains one of three unbeaten teams in Division I, along with No. 1 Arizona (17-0) and No. 5 Wichita State (18-0).

Syracuse is 18-0 for the fourth time in school history, matching the start of the 2010-11 team and one win shy of the 1999-2000 team’s 19-0 start.

The 2011-12 Orange hold the school record by opening the season with 20 consecutive victories.

Pittsburgh fell to 16-2 overall as it suffered its first loss since a 44-43 setback to Cincinnati at the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 17.

Ennis, who is from Brampton, Ontario, led the Orange with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor and 5-for-6 from the foul line. At crunch time Saturday, he continued his uncanny knack of knowing exactly when to slow the game down and when to speed it up.

”I just have confidence in myself,“ Ennis said. ”It’s kind of a win-win, because I can get into the lane and as long as I can get it up on the rim I know Rock (Rakeem Christmas) and Jerami (Grant) and C.J. (Fair) are crashing the boards.

“I just have to make a play and I know those guys have my back.”

Ennis, with 99 assists and 24 turnovers, ranks among the national leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio.

“He stopped being a freshman after his first game,” Fair said.

Fair had 13 points and a team-high six rebounds, while Grant added 12 points.

Lamar Patterson, Pittsburgh’s leading scorer, led all players with 18 points and made 4-of-7 3-point shots in the second half to rally the Panthers from a 10-point deficit.

“It wasn’t enough,” Patterson said. “When it came down to actually making plays to win the game, we failed in that department. Syracuse came up and did and that’s why they won.”

Talib Zanna had 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Panthers, who held a 35-24 edge on the boards. The Panthers entered the game averaging 9.4 more rebounds per game than their opponent, tops in the ACC.

“I feel really disappointed for our guys because we battled and the rebounding certainly shows that toughness and effort,” Dixon said. “But they made a higher rate from the free throw line and that caught up to us.”

The Orange shot 72.2 percent from the foul line (13-for-18) while the Panthers made only 56.5 percent of their free throws (13-for-23).

Syracuse limited the Panthers to 38.3 percent shooting overall (18-of-47).

Pittsburgh entered the game leading the ACC in shooting percentage (48.8 percent) and was outscoring its opponents by 13.5 points per game.

But Syracuse ranked eighth in the nation in scoring defense (58.4) and was holding its opponents to 41.4 percent shooting.

Syracuse led, 25-21, at halftime and used a 7-0 run early in the second half to boost its advantage to 34-25. Trevor Cooney’s 3-pointer in transition highlighted that run, and Ennis’ 3-pointer increased the Orange lead to 37-27.

But the Panthers stormed back behind reigning ACC Player of the Week Patterson, who had a quiet first half with four points. Patterson drilled three consecutive 3-point shots, narrowing Syracuse’s lead to 39-36 with 13 minutes remaining.

Syracuse increased its lead to 46-40 on Fair’s three-point play, his first points of the second half. But Patterson’s fourth 3-pointer of the second half gave the Panthers their first lead since early in the game, 49-48, and Pittsburgh increased its lead to 52-49 with 4:41 left.

With James Robinson collecting two baskets in the paint, the Panthers raced out to a 7-2 lead. But starting with Fair’s drive and 3-pointer, the Orange went on a 15-5 run to build a 17-12 advantage.

Grant’s thunderous dunk on a rebound boosted Syracuse’s lead to 21-15, but the Panthers cut their deficit to 23-21, as Patterson started to heat up two baskets.

The Orange came up empty late in the first half after Dixon was whistled for a technical foul. Fair missed the two free throws, and Syracuse turned the ball over on the possession.

NOTES: For several players, Saturday’s game was a high school reunion. Syracuse’s Jeremi Grant and Pittsburgh’s James Robinson played together at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md., while Syracuse’s Tyler Ennis and Pittsburgh’s Michael Young and Jamel Artis all played at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J. ... Syracuse leads the all-time series with Pittsburgh, 64-39. The Orange has won three of the last four meetings after the Panthers won five consecutive games against the Orange from 2007-11. That five-game winning streak ranks as the all-time longest win streak for an opponent at the Carrier Dome. ... Pittsburgh has reached the NCAA Tournament 11 of the last 12 years, a feat surpassed only by Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan State and Wisconsin, and matched by Texas. Despite Saturday’s loss, the Panthers appear to be a lock for another tournament bid.