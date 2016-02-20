Pittsburgh 66, Syracuse 52

Jamel Artis had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Pittsburgh defeated Syracuse 66-52 at the Carrier Dome Saturday.

The Panthers outscored the Orange 19-7 down the stretch.

Artis, a forward, had 16 points in the second half to trigger the Pitt surge. Guard James Robinson had 13 in the game for Pitt (19-7, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Freshman forward Tyler Lydon tied a career high with 21 points to lead the Orange (18-10, 8-7). Forward Michael Gbinije had 10 points, the only other Syracuse player in double figures.

Pitt killed Syracuse on the glass, 43-23, and had 14 offensive rebounds to Syracuse’s six, leading to 12 second-chance points.

Lydon’s 3-pointer from the left of the key, his fourth of the game, gave Syracuse its first lead of the second half, 43-42, with 8:40 to go. A lay-in by forward Sheldon Jeter with one second left on the shot clock and a free throw gave the Panthers the lead at 45-43 with 7:43. A pretty pass from freshman guard Franklin Howard led to a slam from center Dajuan Coleman slam and the Orange tied the score 45-45.

The Panthers then went on their run to close out the game to sweep the season series with Syracuse. Artis had nine points in the stretch.

Syracuse jumped out to a 10-2 lead as the Panthers were ice cold, hitting just one of their first 11 shots. The Panthers crawled back, limiting the Orange to just one shot and outrebounding Syracuse on the offensive glass 6-0 in the early going.

Robinson led the Panthers comeback, hitting on three consecutive 3-pointers and Pitt took its first lead at 21-20 on a 3-pointer by freshman guard Cameron Johnson with 7:38 to go in the half. Pitt outscored the Orange 17-2 in an eight-minute span to take a 30-22 lead on a 3-pointer by Johnson with a little over two minutes to go.

Lydon, who led all scorers with 13 first-half points, hit consecutive 3-pointers for Syracuse, bringing the Orange back to within 30-28 at the half.

The Panthers dominated on the glass, 21-13, including a 10-3 margin on the offensive boards leading to seven second-chance points in the first half.