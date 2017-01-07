Syracuse rides first-half spurt over Pitt

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Point guard John Gillon notched his first double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 assists and Syracuse rode a huge first-half spurt to a 77-66 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference game before 20,034 fans at the Carrier Dome.

Andrew White (team-high 21 points), Tyus Battle (15) and Tyler Lydon (13) also reached double figures in scoring as the Orange (10-6, 2-1 in the ACC) shot 51.9 percent from the both the floor (28 for 54) and 3-point range (14 for 27).

Related Coverage Preview: Pittsburgh at Syracuse

Battle scored 11 of his points in the 30-2 run in the first half that gave the Orange a 28-point lead.

Pittsburgh's Michael Young (22.7 points per game) and Jamel Artis (21.4) entered the game averaging 44.1 points per game. While they recovered to finish with a combined 40 points (a game-high 23 by Artis and 17 by Young), they scored just six points in the first half when the Orange built an insurmountable lead.

Sheldon Jeter had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers (12-4, 1-2).

Before Saturday, Pittsburgh was 19-7 against Syracuse since 2001 and had won five consecutive games against the Orange, including three last season. But that was under coach Jamie Dixon, who is now at TCU while Kevin Stallings has taken over at Pitt.

Trailing by 28 late in the first half, the Panthers used a 17-4 run at the end of the first half and start of the second half to pull within 44-29. But the Orange answered with a 21-12 stretch that included three 3-pointers by Gillon and boosted Syracuse's lead to 65-41.

With the score tied at 6, Battle ignited that 30-2 run with a 3-pointer from the wing. Syracuse shot 8-for-10 from beyond the arc during that spurt, which lasted 10:44 and included Battle's 11 points and eight from White.

The Panthers closed the first half on a 9-2 run to cut their deficit in half 42-21 at the break. While Syracuse shot nearly 59 percent from the floor and 50 percent from 3-point range in the first half, the Panthers shot 21 percent and went 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.