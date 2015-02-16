Preview: Pittsburgh at Virginia

Pittsburgh looks to earn its third victory against a ranked team in 17 days when it visits No. 3 Virginia on Monday in an ACC contest. The Panthers knocked off 11th-ranked Notre Dame on Jan. 31 and shot 64.9 percent from the field to defeat No. 15 North Carolina 89-76 on Saturday for their fourth win in the last five games. Virginia improved to 7-1 when trailing at the half after rallying to beat Wake Forest 61-60 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory since a loss against Duke.

The Cavaliers have matched the 1980-81 team that featured Ralph Sampson for the best start in school history, but they are without second-leading scorer Justin Anderson (broken finger) for a few more weeks. Pittsburgh hopes to take advantage and turn its hot streak into an NCAA Tournament bid. Panthers coach Jamie Dixon told reporters, “You are seeing guys grow, you are seeing guys improve and, most importantly, they are playing with a lot of confidence.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (17-9, 6-6 ACC): Sheldon Jeter has emerged as another offensive weapon the last three games, scoring 18 against Syracuse on Feb. 7 before producing a career-best 22 on Saturday. Michael Young leads the team in scoring (13.3) and rebounding (7.6), but Jamel Artis has posted an average of 18.7 points over the last 10 contests to improve his season mark to 12.8. James Robinson runs the show for the Panthers, scoring 10.1 points and dishing out a team-high 5.2 assists per game.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (23-1, 11-1): Anthony Gill has made 19-of-29 shots from the field during the current four-game winning streak and averages 11.2 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds. “We’re getting him the ball in good spots,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett told reporters. “He’s turning, facing, driving hard and finishing.” Malcolm Brogdon is shooting only 34 percent the last four games, but averages a team-high 13.6 points, while London Perrantes leads the Cavaliers with 4.4 assists per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh is second in the ACC in assist-turnover margin (1.6) -- slightly ahead of Virginia (1.5) -- after recording 30 assists and five turnovers on Saturday.

2. Virginia, which beat the Panthers twice by three points last season, leads the nation in scoring defense (50.9).

3. The Cavaliers have won at least 23 games in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1980-83.

PREDICTION: Virginia 67, Pittsburgh 60