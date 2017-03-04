Preview: Pittsburgh at Virginia

Virginia still has hopes of garnering a No. 4 seed and a double bye for next week's ACC Tournament in Brooklyn. But for that to happen, the 23rd-ranked Cavaliers need a Senior Day victory over visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday as well as more than a few dominoes to fall their way.

Depending on the results of six games Saturday, Virginia's ACC seed could range anywhere from No. 4 to No. 9. If Virginia can avenge an 88-76 overtime loss to the Panthers on Jan. 4, the Cavaliers will still need Notre Dame to win at Louisville, Florida State to win at home against Miami and North Carolina to defeat Duke in Chapel Hill to get the coveted fourth seed. The worst-case scenario is Virginia winds up as a No. 9 or No. 8 seed and plays on Wednesday for the right to face top-seeded North Carolina on Thursday. Meanwhile, slumping Pitt, which was 12-3 after its win over Virginia, has gone just 3-12 since and needs a win Saturday to have a realistic shot at finishing with a .500 record and garnering a potential National Invitation Tournament berth.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (15-15, 4-13 ACC): The Panthers bring a three-game losing streak into the contest following a 61-52 defeat at Georgia Tech on Tuesday and will be minus backup freshman point guard Justice Kithcart who was dismissed from the program Friday for what was described as "conduct detrimental to the team." Kithcart averaged 1.3 points and 1.2 assists per game while shooting just 30.4 percent from the field, 19 percent from 3-point range and 31.8 percent at the free-throw line. The Panthers have three players averaging in double figures: 6-9 senior forward Michael Young (20.1), 6-7 senior forward Jamel Artis (18.9) and sophomore guard Cameron Johnson (11.9), who is also shooting a team-best 42.2 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (20-9, 10-7): The Cavaliers come in off arguably their most impressive victory of the season on Monday, a 53-43 win over No. 5 North Carolina, holding the Tar Heels to their lowest point total since 1979. Senior guard Landon Perrantes is the only player on the team averaging in double figures (12.4) and also leads the squad in assists (3.9). Freshman guard Kyle Guy (7.8 points) scored 17 points in the upset of the Tar Heels, including 5-of-7 3-pointers, and is averaging 18 points to go along with 10 3-pointers over the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense (55.3) and is second in turnovers per game (9.7).

2. Young, who scored 19 points in the first meeting, needs 10 points to become the seventh player in Pitt history to score 1,800 points.

3. Pitt's 88 points in the first meeting were the most allowed by Virginia in a game this season.

PREDICTION: Virginia 65, Pittsburgh 54