Preview: Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Sixth-seeded Virginia appeared to be fading late in the regular season, but it has rebounded to come into its ACC tournament second-round game against 14th seed Pittsburgh on Wednesday in Brooklyn, N.Y. with a three-game winning streak. The 21st-ranked Cavaliers have sandwiched triumphs over North Carolina State and Pittsburgh around a confidence-building 53-43 victory against ACC regular-season champ North Carolina.

Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense (54.9 points) and has allowed an average of just 48.5 points during its current run, giving room for an inconsistent offense to get the job done. “I think we’ve taken a positive step defensively, and now we’ll have to test that in this setting,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett told the Daily Progress. “Tournament play is about good, half-court basketball.” Pittsburgh, which edged Georgia Tech 61-59 in the first round on Tuesday, split a pair of meetings with Virginia during the regular season - beating the Cavaliers 88-76 in overtime at home on Jan. 4 before getting routed in Charlottesville 67-42 on Saturday. The Panthers possess two of the ACC's top six scorers during the regular season in seniors Michael Young and Jamel Artis, who averaged 30.5 points - 7.5 under their season mark - in the two games against Virginia.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2, ACC Network

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (16-16): Young scored 17 points in the victory over Georgia Tech on Tuesday as the Panthers advanced despite shooting 38.9 percent. Young averages 19.9 points overall and Artis is next at 18.4 after recording 11 on Tuesday while fellow senior Sheldon Jeter (eight points) registered 14 in the victory – his highest total since posting 29 against Florida State on Feb. 18. Sophomore guard Cameron Johnson (11.8 points) is the only underclassman among the top five scorers, but he managed just five points in the tournament opener on 1-of-4 shooting.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (21-9): Senior guard London Perrantes was named to the All-ACC Second Team after averaging 17 points - pushing his season mark to 12.8 - and shooting 10-of-19 from 3-point range over his last three contests. Perrantes is the only active player averaging double digits in points while Marial Shayok (8.7 points) must get going again after totaling just two points on 1-of-9 shooting over his last three games. “I guess my time is right now,” Shayok told the team's website. “I’ve just got to stay confident and be ready. It’s a new season now.”

1. Virginia freshman G Kyle Guy has shot 50 percent from 3-point range this season and has made 12-of-19 over his last three contests.

2. Young needs 19 points to tie Jason Matthews for sixth place on Pittsburgh’s all-time scoring list and 20 to match Don Hennon for fifth.

3. The winner of this contest will take on third-seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Virginia 65, Pittsburgh 54