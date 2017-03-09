NEW YORK -- No. 6 seed Virginia knocked off No. 14 seed Pittsburgh for the second time in four days, 75-63 Wednesday night in the second round of the ACC Tournament at Barclays Center.

Virginia will move on to face No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The Cavaliers knocked down 11 3-pointers on the night which matched a school record for triples made in an ACC Tournament game.

Freshman Kyle Guy led the way with 20 points as he connected on four 3-pointers while London Perrantes scored 15. Virginia shot 49 percent as a team for the game and held Pittsburgh to 40 percent.

The Panthers were led by Cameron Johnson who scored 20 points while Jamel Artis and Michael Young scored 18 and 14, respectively.

Virginia led by as many as 11 in the first half as they connected on four of their first six 3-pointers, before knocking down seven of their 14 attempts in the half. The Cavaliers got 11 first-half points from Guy as they led 34-23 after 20 minutes of play.

Pittsburgh led by three early in the game but struggled to 35 percent shooting as they also turned the ball over seven times leading to 13 Virginia points. Artis and Johnson led the way with eight points apiece.

NOTES: Virginia ranks first nationally in scoring defense at 54.9 ppg. ... Virginia G London Perrantes was named to the All-ACC second team earlier this week. ... Pittsburgh failed to record a bench point in the first half while Virginia had 18. ... In the two team's matchup last week, Pittsburgh's Michael Young and Jamel Artis were both benched for the first 10 minutes of the game for being late to a team breakfast. ... Virginia has now made double-digit 3-pointers in their last four games.