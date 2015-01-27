Preview: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

After facing four consecutive top 15 teams, Virginia Tech tries to snap a 12-game regular-season ACC losing streak when Pittsburgh visits Tuesday. The Hokies lost to Louisville, North Carolina and Notre Dame before squandering a 10-point lead in a 50-47 loss to No. 2 Virginia on Sunday. The Panthers dropped their second straight, 80-68 to Louisville on Sunday.

Virginia Tech held the Cavaliers to 34.7 percent shooting but was outrebounded 33-21, including 12-1 on the offensive end. The Hokies, who got 15 points from Adam Smith, was without leading scorer Justin Bibbs (13.6 points), who missed his third game after suffering a concussion. “You’ve got to play for 40 minutes,” Smith told reporters. “We played hard. We fought. There’s no question about that. We didn’t win. What’s it all for? We’re supposed to play hard. You’ve just got to win. You’ve got to pull it out.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (13-7, 3-4 ACC): The Panthers got 18 points and eight rebounds from rising star Jamel Artis and outrebounded Louisville 34-28, but allowed the Cardinals to shot 65.2 percent. “We’ve got to get ready for Virginia Tech,” Pitt coach Jamie Dixon told reporters. “We’ve got a quick turnaround. (Virginia Tech) played today as well, we’ll both be coming off a loss. I believe that we’re going to get better in these 48 hours in preparation for Virginia Tech.” Artis, a sophomore, has scored 59 points on 22-of-39 shooting in his last three games with 19 rebounds after scoring more than 14 points once all season.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (8-11, 0-6): First-year coach Buzz Williams has his hands full with only three players taller than 6-5 and five of the top seven rotation players being freshmen. The Hokies have dropped seven straight overall, haven’t won since an 87-65 victory over Presbyterian on Dec. 27 and have no wins against power conference schools this season. The 6-5 Bibbs, who Williams hopes will be ready for the Panthers, is shooting 50.3 percent, including 29-of-61 on 3-pointers, and is the second leading freshmen scorer in the ACC.

TIP INS

1. Pitt G James Robinson entered the Louisville game shooting 12-of-44 in six conference contests, but was 4-of-6 and recorded 16 points and added six assists against the Cardinals.

2. Hokies 6-10 C Joey van Zegeren (9.8 points, 5.3 rebounds), who was suspended indefinitely Jan. 3, has left the team but will remain on scholarship until May, when he is slated to graduate.

3. Panthers’ leading scorer F Michael Young (13.6 points), is shooting 41.6 percent in conference games compared to 57.1 percent in non-conference contests.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 63, Virginia Tech 60