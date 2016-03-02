Preview: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh brings significant momentum into its game at Virginia Tech on Wednesday as it continues to fight for its NCAA Tournament life. The Panthers knocked off No. 21 Duke 76-62 on Sunday for their third victory in four games and first in six contests against a ranked opponent this season, and may need to win their final two regular-season contests (at Georgia Tech on Saturday) to maintain their projected spot as one of seven ACC teams on the Big Dance floor.

“We’re a team that’s matured and come together and playing our best basketball ...,” Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon told reporters. The Panthers - 37th in the latest RPI rankings - are led by senior guard James Robinson, who made his school-record 130th start Sunday and averages an ACC-best 5.3 assists after recording seven versus Duke. The Hokies ride a three-game winning after an 81-74 victory at Wake Forest on Sunday, but likely need to win the ACC tournament to reach the NCAAs. “We wanted to start something new and pretty much change the culture back to what it used to be,” freshman point guard Justin Robinson told reporters Sunday as Virginia Tech clinched a first-round bye in the conference tournament after finishing last in the ACC for four consecutive seasons.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (20-8, 9-7 ACC): Junior forward Michael Young averages team bests of 15.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while adding 2.6 assists after recording 10 points and seven rebounds against Duke and the same numbers in a 67-60 loss to Louisville on Feb. 24. Junior forward Jamel Artis (15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists) averaged 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in his last four games. Robinson (10.4 points) plays a team-high 31.1 minutes per game - the only player averaging more than 30 - as Dixon has a deep roster featuring 11 players averaging at least 8.6 minutes.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (16-13, 8-8): Sophomore guard Justin Bibbs (12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds) averaged 15.3 and 7.0 in his last three games after scoring 22 on Sunday. Junior forward Zach LeDay leads the team in scoring (15.0), rebounding (7.7) and blocks (1.4) while junior guard Seth Allen (14.0) is the Hokies’ other double-figure scorer. Coach Buzz Williams also boasts a deep team with nine players averaging at least 9.2 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Panthers were seventh nationally through Monday in assists at 17.8 per game.

2. Virginia Tech is 4-0 at home this season against non-ranked ACC teams.

3. Pittsburgh has won seven of the 11 meetings after a 90-71 victory Jan. 31 behind 23 points from junior F Sheldon Jeter.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 77, Pittsburgh 73