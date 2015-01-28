(Updated: Minor edits.)

Virginia Tech 70, Pittsburgh 67 (OT): Reserve Adam Smith scored 19 of his season high-tying 26 points after halftime and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer as the Hokies ended a long losing streak.

Freshman Malik Muller scored a career-high 22 points as Virginia Tech (9-11, 1-6) snapped a 12-game regular-season ACC losing streak. Smith was 6-of-11 from beyond the arc and freshman Ahmed Hill added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Hokies, who played their fourth straight game without leading scorer Justin Bibbs (concussion).

Smith hit two big 3-pointers down the stretch to force overtime and drained a straightaway 3-pointer from 25 feet with 3.6 seconds left to give the Hokies a three-point lead. Pitt had one last shot, but a 27-footer by James Robinson barely caught the front of the rim as Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams secured his first conference win.

Jamel Artis had 17 points and nine rebounds for Pittsburgh (13-8, 3-5), which lost its third straight. Cameron Wright scored 14 points and Robinson scored all 12 of his points after intermission.

Michael Young and Robinson scored five points apiece during a 14-2 run that gave Pitt a 58-51 lead with 4:18 to play in regulation. Smith, however, hit a pair of 3-pointers, including one from 27 feet with two seconds left, to spark an 11-4 closing run and force the extra session.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The sophomore Artis has scored 76 points in his last four games after scoring more than 13 points once all season. ... Muller’s previous high game was 15 in the season opener against Maryland-Eastern Shore and his previous best in conference play was nine. … The Hokies are 4-6 all-time against Pittsburgh and snapped a five-game losing streak in the series.