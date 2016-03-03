Virginia Tech 65, Pittsburgh 61

Virginia Tech forward Zach LeDay scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Hokies put a dent in Pittsburgh’s NCAA Tournament resume with a 65-61 win Wednesday in Blacksburg, Va.

The Hokies opened up a double-digit lead with a 12-2 run midway through the second half and turned back a challenge from the Panthers down the stretch.

Pittsburgh forward Michael Young’s dunk cut Virginia Tech’s lead to 64-61 with 1:10 to play. However, the Panthers wouldn’t score again, and LeDay hit a free throw that put the Hokies up by four with 19 seconds left.

The Panthers were coming off a win over Duke, but they were unable to build off the momentum. Young led Pittsburgh with 16 points, and guard James Robinson added 11 points. The Panthers (20-9, 9-8 ACC) shot 38.8 percent from the floor and made just three of 21 3-point attempts.

The Hokies led 27-26 at halftime, behind 10 points from LeDay.

Freshman guard Justin Robinson finished with 10 points, and guard Seth Allen came off the bench to score 10 points for the Hokies (17-13, 9-8 ACC).

Pittsburgh ends the regular season Saturday at Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech hosts No. 7 Miami on Saturday in its regular-season finale.