Preview: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

Pittsburgh has made a living by winning close games throughout ACC action, which may end up being enough to get it into the NCAA Tournament in such a competitive conference. Looking to continue their late-season push, the Panthers eye their seventh victory in nine outings on Sunday when they visit Wake Forest. Pittsburgh has recorded only one double-digit victory in league play and won six of its eight conference contests by six points or fewer, including six of its last seven.

Despite surrendering a season-high 39 points to ACC scoring leader Olivier Hanlan, Pittsburgh continued its success in such games on Tuesday, holding off last-place Boston College 71-65 at home. The Demon Deacons, who are in the midst of a brutal five-game stretch in which they face the top three teams in the league four times, are coming off their most lopsided loss of the season on Wednesday – a 70-34 drubbing at home against conference-leading Virginia. “Anything that you look at on the stat sheet basically says the game was a beatdown. We didn’t answer the bell the way we needed to answer the bell,” Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said.

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (19-10, 8-7 ACC): Sophomore forwards Jamel Artis (13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds) and Michael Young (13.1, 7.3) combined for 46 points and 17 rebounds on Tuesday and are averaging 32.8 points and 13.6 boards over their last eight games. Artis has tallied at least 20 points seven times during his 13-game double-digit scoring streak while Young just missed his fourth double-double over the same span with 22 points and nine rebounds versus BC. ”Mike and Jamel are becoming more patient, making them better offensively, so they can pass, put it on the floor and dribble. It just gives them the options to do all those things,” Panthers coach Jamie Dixon said.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (12-16, 4-11): After dominating the ACC to the tune of 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds in January, Devin Thomas (12.5 points, 9.3 boards) finished February with averages of 11 and 6.7, bottoming out with two points and a season-low four rebounds as well as five turnovers against the Cavaliers. Even with his disappointing effort, the junior forward, who leads the conference with 12 double-doubles, is two points shy of becoming the 51st Demon Deacon to reach the 1,000-point threshold. Leading scorer Codi Miller-McIntyre (13.8 points) is also struggling over his last five contests, scoring nine points per game after averaging 20.8 over his previous six.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh handily defeated Wake Forest in the teams’ first ever meetings in 2013-14, winning the only regular-season matchup 80-65 before routing the Demon Deacons in the ACC Tournament 84-55.

2. Wake Forest’s offensive output on Wednesday was the team’s worst in the history of Lawrence Joel Coliseum, which opened in 1989.

3. The Panthers needs only one more victory to secure their 14th straight 20-win season.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 74, Wake Forest 69