Preview: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

Pittsburgh has featured the most prolific scoring duo in the ACC this season, and finally are stringing victories together entering Wednesday’s visit to Wake Forest. The Panthers have won three of their past four, including an upset of No. 20 Florida State on Saturday, and features the top scorer in the league in Michael Young and the third-highest scorer in Jamel Artis.

Young’s 20.2 points per game and Artis’ 19.6 average account for 52.3 percent of the Panthers’ offensive output this season. While Pittsburgh’s recent surge has moved it from the bottom of the league into a tie for 12th, the Demon Deacons have lost two in a row and five out of eight to drop to 11th in the standings. A victory Wednesday would give Wake Forest a seventh win in league play for the first time since 2009-10. John Collins nearly lifted the Demon Deacons to a massive upset of No. 11 Duke Saturday, scoring a career-high 31 points with 15 rebounds in a five-point loss to the Blue Devils.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (15-12, 4-10 ACC): Senior Sheldon Jeter stepped up in the upset of FSU, scoring a career-high 29 points on 12-of-14 shooting from the field and hitting four 3-pointers. Jeter is averaging 17.3 points in his past four games, while Young and Artis have combined for 25 games with 20 or more points scored this season. The Panthers have allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent from the field, next-to-last in the ACC.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (15-12, 6-9 ACC): Collins earned ACC player of the week honors after becoming the first Demon Deacons player to post a 30-point, 15-rebound game since Rodney Rogers in 1993. The sophomore has scored 20 points or more in 10 consecutive games and ranks second in rebounding in the ACC (9.6), while sophomore Bryant Crawford averages 15.7 points per game. Wake Forest ranks second in the ACC and 10th nationally in free-throw shooting (77.6 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Crawford finished 15-of-15 from the free-throw line against Duke, and is second in the ACC in assists (5.6).

2. Pittsburgh sophomore G Cameron Johnson is 21-of-37 from 3-point range in his past six games.

3. Wake Forest sophomore G Keyshawn Woods, who sat out last season after transferring from Charlotte, is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 83, Wake Forest 80