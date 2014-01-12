Pittsburgh 80, Wake Forest 65: Lamar Patterson registered 27 points, six assists and five rebounds as the host Panthers downed the Demon Deacons.

Talib Zanna added 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Pittsburgh (15-1, 3-0 ACC), which won the battle of the boards 38-28. Durand Johnson chipped in with 11 points for the Panthers, who have won 11 straight games at home this season.

Devin Thomas flirted with a double-double, notching 17 points and nine rebounds for Wake Forest (11-5, 1-2), which has lost 16 consecutive conference road games. Codi Miller-McIntyre and Coron Williams each scored points 10 points for the Demon Deacons.

Pittsburgh made eight of its first 12 shots to pull ahead 21-10 after Johnson was fouled on a 3-point attempt and sank all three free throws. Wake Forest trimmed the deficit to six before the Panthers regained their 11-point cushion and closed out the first half on a 7-2 run to take a 40-26 lead into the break.

Patterson scored six points in a row to put Pitt on top 60-41 with just under 14 minutes remaining in the game. The Panthers led by as many as 22 points as they recorded their fifth consecutive win and remained unbeaten in ACC play in the process.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh improved to 97-12 in its last 109 games at the Petersen Events Center. … The Panthers have held 15 of their 16 opponents to 70 points or fewer this season. … Wake Forest fell to 1-26 in ACC road games under coach Jeff Bzdelik.