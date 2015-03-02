FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wake Forest 69, Pittsburgh 66
March 2, 2015 / 2:03 AM / 3 years ago

Wake Forest 69, Pittsburgh 66

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Wake Forest 69, Pittsburgh 66: Codi Miller-McIntyre scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half as the host Demon Deacons rallied past the Panthers.

Miller-McIntyre collected seven rebounds and five assists while Mitchell Wilbekin went 5-of-5 from the field – including four 3-pointers – en route to 14 points for Wake Forest (13-16, 5-11 ACC), which defeated Pittsburgh for the first time in three all-time meetings and stopped a three-game losing streak. Cornelius Hudson added 11 points, hitting all four of his free throws late to help put the game away for the Demon Deacons.

Michael Young led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (19-11, 8-8), who fell into a four-way tie for seventh place in the conference. Jamel Artis contributed 19 points and nine boards as Pittsburgh was unable to take advantage of a 43-28 rebounding edge, including 17-5 on the offensive end.

Wake Forest knocked down its first three 3-point attempts and Wilbekin continued the long-range barrage with two more triples as the Demon Deacons built a 24-15 advantage with 8 1/2 minutes left before intermission. The Panthers pulled even twice in the opening minutes of the second half before Young sparked a 13-4 surge with a dunk and a 3-pointer, but Miller-McIntyre countered with 11 points and an assist on Konstantinos Mitoglou’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:44 left that capped a 21-9 run.

James Robinson hit two foul shots to draw Pittsburgh within 64-63 following a timeout, but the Panthers misfired on their next two jumpers and committed a turnover while Hudson sank a pair of free throws with 33.2 seconds to go to extend the Demon Deacons’ lead to three. Miller-McIntyre and Hudson added three more free throws and Pittsburgh was unable to get off a game-tying shot as it turned the ball two more times over the final 28 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh, which remains one victory shy of its 14th straight 20-win season, won the first two meetings last year by a combined 44 points. … F Devin Thomas, who finished with six points and six rebounds, became the 51st Wake Forest player to reach 1,000 career points. … The Demon Deacons committed a season-low six turnovers.

