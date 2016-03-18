Preview: Pittsburgh vs. Wisconsin

(Updated: ADDS TV, TIME)

Wisconsin is making its 18thconsecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, but it’s certainly a different Badgers bunchthan the team which reached the Final Four the past two seasons. Wisconsin, whichfeatures a first-year coach and a revamped roster, are the East Region’sseventh seed and will face 10th-seeded Pittsburgh in the first roundFriday in St. Louis.

Greg Gard, who took over as the Badgers’ interim coachwhen mentor Bo Ryan suddenly resigned Dec. 15, was officially had his interimtag removed March 8 when he received a five-year contract from the school. Gard,who is in his 16th season at Wisconsin, lost four of his first sixgames at the helm, including a 1-4 Big Ten start, but the Badgers won 11 oftheir next 12 before dropping their last two prior to Selection Sunday. “This is an extremely special moment forme and our family,” Gard said at the March 8 news conference. “But I think justspecial for the state of Wisconsin, from the standpoint of being one of theirown, that’s been able to trek through their career at various stops around thestate, and to ultimately be in this position to be able to lead your home stateinstitution’s flagship school into the future.” That immediate future beginswith the Big Dance date against Pittsburgh, which is making its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance in the last 15 seasons.

TV: 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (21-11): The Panthers did missthe NCAA tourney a season ago for only the second time in 13 seasons under coachJamie Dixon, finishing 19-15. “It means a lot to make the tournament knowingwhere we were last year,” senior guard James Robinson said in a Pittsburgh newsrelease Sunday. “We know Wisconsin is going to play hard, and we’ll get rightto work (Monday) to prepare for the game.” With 10.3 points per game, Robinsonjoins forwards Michael Young (16.0) and Jamel Artis (14.4) as double-digitscorers for the Panthers, who finished ninth in the ACC with a 9-9 record andwere ousted by top-seeded North Carolina 88-71 in the conference-tournamentquarterfinals.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (20-12): The Badgers bounced backfrom their 1-4 Big Ten start to finish 12-6 and tie for third place in thestandings before being upended by Nebraska 70-58 in the second round of theconference tournament in Indianapolis. Junior forward Nigel Hayes (16.3 pointsper game) and junior guard Bronson Koenig (13.4), the two starters remainingfrom last season’s national championship game loss to Duke, are the team’sleading scorers and also are averaging a combined 5.6 assists per outing.Meanwhile, 6-9 freshman forward Ethan Happ is averaging 12.7 points and ateam-most 7.8 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 11-7 all-time against Pittsburgh,but the two programs haven’t met since their clash as top-10-ranked teams inDecember of 2006.

2. The Badgers have advanced to the Sweet 16 orbeyond in four of the last five seasons and are seeking to become the 12thteam in NCAA Tournament history to play in three straight Final Fours.

3. The Pittsburgh-Wisconsin winner will face the survivorof the matchup between second-seeded Xavier and 15th-seeded WeberState in Sunday’s second round.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 68, Pittsburgh 66