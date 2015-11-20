Preview: Portland at Colorado

It appeared Colorado would struggle offensively this season without two of its top three scorers from 2014-15, but 6-6 sophomore guard George King has stepped up and hopes to continue his fast start when the Buffaloes host Portland on Friday. King did not play last season in an effort to improve his strength and skills after averaging 5.5 minutes in 27 games as a freshman, and has responded by averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds this season.

“That’s why I believe in redshirting,” sixth-year Colorado coach Tad Boyle told reporters about King, who scored 27 points in his first career start in Tuesday’s 91-84 victory at Auburn. “He’s improved. He spent a lot of time working on his game. Now we get him three more years … I hope.” With the graduation of Askia Booker (17.2 points per game last season) and the loss of junior forward Xavier Johnson (10.3) because of an Achilles’ injury, King has provided more than enough to support Josh Scott. The 6-10 senior forward scored 24 points versus Auburn and is averaging 17.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. The Pilots are coming off a 79-66 loss at UC Davis on Sunday and are led by 6-4 senior guard Bryce Pressley, who averages 20 points and seven rebounds.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT PORTLAND (1-1): The Pilots must avoid another slow start against Colorado as they trailed UC Davis by 19 less than 13 minutes into the contest and could not recover. The Pilots were picked to finish fifth in the West Coast Conference while senior guard Alec Wintering (11.0 points, 8.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals per game) was an All-WCC preseason pick. Wintering is 10-for-18 from 3-point range while the rest of the team is 15-for-43 from beyond the arc.

ABOUT COLORADO (1-1): The Buffaloes need more than Scott and King to contribute, and sophomore point guard Dominique Collier and junior guard Josh Fortune appear ready to help. Collier averages 10.5 points but must take care of the ball better as his 8:8 assists-to-turnover ratio attests while Fortune - who sat out last season after transferring from Providence - contributes nine points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Wesley Gordon, a 6-9 junior forward, provides Scott support in the paint but is off to a slow start (four rebounds per game) after averaging 6.9 as a sophomore and 6.0 as a freshman.

TIP-INS

1. Of the 10 Buffaloes who have played this season, nine are playing at least 10 minutes per game.

2. Boyle (165-135) coached his 300th game Tuesday and is 109-68 at Colorado, with the 108 victories the most over a five-year period in school history.

3. The Buffaloes play their next five games at home, where they are 72-14 under Boyle.

PREDICTION: Colorado 79, Portland 61