Colorado 85, Portland 63

Guard Josh Fortune scored 17 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists and forward Josh Scott scored seven points in an 18-5 second-half run that sent Colorado to an 85-63 non-conference victory over Portland in the Buffaloes’ home opener in Boulder on Friday night.

After outscoring the Pilots (1-2) 14-7 over the last 5:08 of the first half, the Buffs (2-1) led by five, 42-37, in the first minute47 seconds into the second before taking off to blow the game open.

Colorado, which opened a five-game homestand on Friday, split its first two games on the road, losing at No. 7 Iowa State and winning at Auburn by erasing a 15-point deficit.

Buffs guard George King led all scorers with 18 points, forward Tre‘Shaun Fletcher scored 17 points on 7 of 8 shooting, 3 of 4 from 3-point range and Scott finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Fortune added three steals.

Guard D‘Marques Tyson came off the bench to lead the Pilots with 12 points, all coming on 4 of 10 from 3-point range. Guard Alex Wintering added nine points, eight assists and four steals, forward Gabe Taylor also scored nine and C Ray Barreno posted six points and seven boards.

The Buffaloes, who came in averaging 17 turnovers in the first two games, coughed it up 18 times in this win.