Colorado State 90, Portland 74

Senior guard Gian Clavell matched his career high with 21 points, leading Colorado State to a 90-74 victory over Portland on Friday night in the semifinals of the Corpus Christi Coastal Classic at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Senior guard Antwan Scott scored 17 points for Colorado State (5-0), which will play UTEP in the championship game. Junior guard Alec Wintering and sophomore guard D‘Marques Tyson scored 14 points apiece for Portland (3-3).

Colorado State maintained a slight lead through much of the first half until Portland tied the score on a jumper by junior guard Jarrel Marshall with 5:33 to play. The Rams reclaimed the lead on a 3-pointer by freshman guard J.D. Paige and went up 36-30 on a three-point play by sophomore forward Kimani Jackson with 4:19 left.

The Rams led 44-36 at the break after shooting 45.2 percent from the field and making 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the first half. The Pilots shot 31.3 percent from the floor and made 5 of 19 from beyond the arc.

Colorado State extended its lead to 55-42 early in the second half, took a 61-46 lead on a 3-pointer by Clavell with 14:24 to play and went up by 20 with 12:27 remaining. The Rams led by as many as 28 points.