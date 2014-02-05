Preview: Portland at Gonzaga

No. 20 Gonzaga looks to avenge its lone loss in the West Coast Conference when it hosts Portland on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs, who have won six straight games and 12 of the last 14 league titles, hold a three-game lead in the conference with seven games to play. Gonzaga saw its domination of the Pilots end last month at Portland 82-73.

Backed by a raucous crowd, the Pilots never trailed while ending the Bulldogs’ 22-game conference winning streak in their meeting on Jan. 9. Portland snapped a 20-game losing streak to Gonzaga and beat a ranked opponent for the first time since defeating then-No. 22 Minnesota in 2009. The Pilots haven’t won at Spokane since the 2002-03 season.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT PORTLAND (13-10, 5-6 WCC): Thomas van der Mars scored a career-high 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Pilots snapped a two-game skid with a win at Santa Clara last time out. Junior guard Kevin Bailey also scored his 1,000th career point in the game for Portland, which is 3-4 on the road. Bryce Pressley scored a team-high 16 points, leading five players in double figures in the victory over Gonzaga.

ABOUT GONZAGA (20-3, 10-1): The Bulldogs have been far from dominant as of late but they continue to win. Sam Dower buried a 3-pointer in the final seconds to provide the winning margin at Santa Clara and then came back to score a game-high 24 in a 10-point victory at San Francisco. Kevin Pangos suffered a sprained ankle in Saturday’s game but is expected to play.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga G Gary Bell Jr., averaging 12.5 points, missed the first meeting between the two teams with a broken hand.

2. Portland led by as much as 17 points in their first meeting.

3. Gonzaga still ranks third in the nation in field goal percentage (50.4 percent) but shot a combined 35-for-95 in its last two outings (36.8).

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 79, Portland 68