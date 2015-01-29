Preview: Portland at Gonzaga

Third-ranked Gonzaga, winners of 13 of the last 14 West Coast Conference regular season titles, starts the second half of WCC play by hosting Portland on Thursday, holding a one-game lead over Saint Mary‘s. The Bulldogs, off to the best start in school history, bring a 13-game win streak into the contest with the Pilots, who are in a three-way tie for sixth place in the WCC with San Diego and San Francisco. Gonzaga also brings in a 36-game home win streak into the contest that dates back to a 85-74 loss to Illinois on Dec. 8, 2012.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 35-16 lead and led 65-44 midway through the second half in an eventual 87-75 victory over the Pilots in the first meeting in Portland on Jan. 3. Guard Kevin Pangos and 7-foot center Przemek Karnowski each scored 21 points to lead the Zags in that one. Portland, which made things interesting late with a 20-5 run that cut Gonzaga’s lead to 70-64 with 5 1/2 minutes to go, was led by guard Alec Wintering’s 20 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ROOT

ABOUT PORTLAND (12-9, 3-6 WCC): The Pilots have won just one of their last five games with the victory coming last Thursday at home against Pacific 72-69 on Wintering’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Guard Kevin Bailey leads the Pilots in scoring (14.1) while Wintering (13.2) and 6-foot-10 senior center Thomas van der Mars (10.9) also are averaging in double figures. Portland ranks third in the WCC in scoring (72.5) and is also third in 3-point field goal accuracy (38.4).

ABOUT GONZAGA (20-1, 9-0): The Zags have one of the deepest teams in the nation led by Pangos, who is averaging 12.4 points and 4.9 assists per game and is shooting 47 percent from 3-point range. Kyle Wiltjer, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Kentucky who was a key member of the 2013 national championship team, leads the team in scoring (15.8) and is shooting 53.7 percent from the floor. USC transfer Byron Wesley (10.9) and Karnowski (10.8) also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Pangos (288) needs one 3-pointer to break the school career mark that he co-owns with Blake Stepp.

2. Gonzaga leads the nation in field goal percentage (53.3) and is fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.6).

3. The Zags have won 32 consecutive home WCC games.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 92, Portland 75