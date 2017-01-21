Preview: Portland at Gonzaga

Count Mark Few as among the people fully surprised that his No. 4 Gonzaga squad is undefeated after 18 games. The Bulldogs have recorded those victories by an average of 22.2 points per game and they look to remain the nation's lone unbeaten team as they enter a back-to-back against visiting Portland on Saturday in West Coast Conference play.

Gonzaga recently whipped Saint Mary's -- the second-best team in the WCC -- by 23 points and the chatter is increasing about the possibility of an undefeated regular season with the month of February right around the corner. "I don't think you go into a season thinking you're going to be unbeaten this time of year," Few said after Thursday's 88-57 road rout of Santa Clara. "Wishfully and you hope you would, but we certainly never done it before. I will say this -- these guys every game, they come out ready to go. They came out with energy, effort and attention to detail has been very good." The teams play again Monday in Portland to make up a Jan. 7 postponement due to inclement weather and the timing isn't good for the Pilots, who have never beaten a Top 10 opponent. Portland has dropped four straight games with three of the defeats coming by 25 or more points, including Thursday's 75-50 road loss against San Francisco.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ROOT, ESPN3

ABOUT PORTLAND (9-9, 2-4 West Coast Conference): Senior guard Alec Wintering leads the Pilots in scoring (19.5) and assists (5.6) and is on the verge of becoming recognized as the program's top all-time assists leader. Wintering sits at 568 career assists and is six away from passing former NBA player Darwin Cook (1976-80 at Portland) for the top spot. Sophomore guard Jazz Johnson has scored in double figures in all 18 games while averaging 16.9 points and junior forward Gabe Taylor is contributing 12.8 points and team-best 6.1 rebounds.

ABOUT GONZAGA (18-0, 6-0): Senior center Przemek Karnowski has been virtually unstoppable in conference play by averaging 15 points on 36-of-51 shooting. He has scored 16 or more points on four occasions during the stretch to raise his season scoring mark to 12.9. Junior point guard Nigel Williams-Goss has been sensational while leading the squad in scoring (15 points per game), rebounding (six per contest), assists (4.8) and total steals (31), while senior shooting guard Jordan Mathews has knocked down a team-best 46 3-pointers while averaging 10.9 points.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga is 33-2 against Portland in coach Mark Few's 18-year tenure.

2. Bulldogs junior PF Johnathan Williams is averaging 12 points on 17-of-24 shooting over the past three games.

3. Johnson is shooting a blistering 47.2 percent from 3-point range and looks to continue his success against a Gonzaga defense limiting opponents to 29.5.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 89, Portland 52